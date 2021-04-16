Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 16, 2021

Share Facebook

Better sunshine potential over Ohio today. Temps stay cool and we are starting with frost in a good number of locations. However, sun angle will really help today, at least in how the day feels and is perceived. The weekend will feature clouds and sun, but we need to keep an eye out for a bit of moisture too. While we cant rule out a renegade shower or two, coverage looks to be no more than 20-30%, and still the best chances may end up being overnight tomorrow night into early Sunday morning. We are less concerned about moisture now than we were earlier in the week for this weekend. But, we also see slightly higher moisture potential here vs. farther west in to IN and IL. Monday will turn out partly sunny and should produce good temperature moderation on strong SW winds. Those winds will be in advance of our next frontal passage.

That next cold front comes next Tuesday. Scattered showers are likely over about 90% of Ohio, but totals are not impressive, only a few hundredths to a few tenths. The map below shows current thoughts on moisture from the front. The more impressive story will be another round of cold air coming in behind the front. Temps Wednesday through Friday will be well below normal again. However each day will be dry. We likely make it through the next 8 days with well below normal precipitation.

Temperatures moderate next weekend, for Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will be in control, allowing full sunshine in all parts of the state. That warming pattern should help soil temps start to climb again. However, we do not think we see much upward movement in soil temps between now and next weekend.