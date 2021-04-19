Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 19, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Colder air is back this week and it will bring some fireworks with it! Moisture that accompanies the cold surge may actually bring some accumulating snow at midweek. While we are not hyping this up as much as some media outlets seem to be, we are introducing some potential for wet snow accumulation on Wednesday in our forecast this morning.

Today features clouds and some sun and another day of close to normal temps. However clouds thicken late today and tonight we cant rule out a few scattered showers over the northern half to third of the state. Moisture totals will be a tenth or less with coverage at 40% or less. Not a big deal, but not a completely dry night either.

Tomorrow clouds build and a cold front arrives in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will be around as the day progresses, but the bulk of the action really ramps up evening and overnight, then continues through Wednesday. Rain can chance to wet snow in the overnight hours as temps drop. and then we see rain and wet snow mixing through the entire day Wednesday. The best chances of snow accumulation out of that will be over the northern half to third of the state and on grassy surfaces or cars. WE wont rule out a sloppy coating to a couple of inches in our forecast right now. Liquid equivalent precipitation out of the entire event for late Tuesday through Wednesday will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio (see map below).

Thursday and Friday will be cold with clouds and some sun. Then Saturday temps moderate on southwest flow. But, that southwest flow brings rain back to the state. We can see .25″-.5″ over 100% of Ohio Saturday through very early Sunday morning. The balance of Sunday will show clouds giving way to sun.

Next week, we reverse our temperature pattern quickly. By midweek we will be very warm with well above normal temps. We have no precipitation in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, and even Thursday looks dry to kick off the extended forecast window.