Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 2, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry weather takes control today and we could be dry now all the way through next Wednesday. We are pushing back the arrival of our next weather system a couple of days. All of this leads to a warmer and beautiful Easter weekend.

Before we get there, we have to languish through another very cold day today. We likely will not be quite as cold as yesterday, but still below normal, as high pressure continues to slowly move over the top of us. By late this afternoon, that high will be shifting off to the east and we should start to see better slow flow coming up the backside. That south wind will bring some better warming.

So, for the weekend! Mostly sunny and warmer. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, but we see pleasant temps both days. We keep the sunny, dry weather around through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Rain potential for Tuesday and Wednesday is staying farther north and west.

Our net front arrives next Thursday. Rain totals will be .25″-1″ over 90% of Ohio. The rains will be gentle for the most part, and devoid of major thunderstorms. Potential rain totals are shown on the map below. Behind the front we see a mix of clouds and sun for Friday and Saturday, but we cant rule out a few additional showers either day. Coverage may be limited to less than 40% of Ohio, and rain will likely be .25″ or less. However, we just cant remove chances more than that at the moment.

For the extended period, we stay warmer than normal. Drier weather returns late next weekend and holds into the start of the next week. We can pick up rain again closer to the 15th-16th.