Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 20, 2021

Cold the rest of the week. Today we have moisture trying to leave the state, but we will still have to deal with rain and wet snow showers into early afternoon over all but the far western quarter of OH. Additional moisture tis morning into early afternoon will be .2″-.4″, and it can come as very cold rain or wet snow flakes. However, significant accumulation of wet snow is not likely at this point. Wrap around moisture will be coming through WI and MI this afternoon and we have to allow for some scattered late day rain or wet snow showers in NW and north central OH too. Temps will be well below normal. This will just be a blustery, nasty, cold and damp day. Tomorrow and Friday should turn out dry, but we stay chilly. The fact that we do see sun will help with temps a little bit, particularly compared to today. This time of year we see a significant help from sun angle…so we can say things will improve as the week ends, even though we stay well below normal for daytime highs.

Warmer air pushes in this weekend. But, it brings moisture potential to. Scattered showers develop Saturday afternoon and go through the overnight. Rain totals will be .25-.75″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio – see map below. But, Sunday turns out dry with clouds giving way to sun. Temps stay near normal, but may not be quite as mild as Saturday

Next week starts dry with full sunshine and no rain threat Monday through Wednesday. Temps rise quickly, and we spend that period above normal, with very warm conditions likely Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front arrives next Thursday bringing rain and thunderstorms. However, it has better coverage farther west in IN and IL. Here, we expect rain coverage next Wednesday to be around 60%, and rain totals .5″ or less.

We likely cool just a bit to finish next week on the 30th. However, we should be mostly dry. In addition, the upstream pattern back to the west suggests we stay dry through at least May 3rd, perhaps longer. Temps also will return quickly to normal and above normal levels as we start May.