Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 20, 2021

A cold front works into the state today, and takes through tomorrow to get all the way through. Along the way, we pick up some moisture, and as cold air blasts in tonight, we are expecting that moisture to come in the form of snow. All told, moisture today through tomorrow will total .25″-.75″ in liquid equivalent. however, the bulk of the moisture comes tonight and tomorrow in the colder air. So, wet snow can accumulate tonight and tomorrow to the tune of a coating to 2 inches on cars and grassy surfaces. We are keeping an eye out for some higher totals, but think that warm ground conditions (relatively speaking) will keep from seeing bigger totals in many areas. Still, it will be very cold in the next few days, blustery and damp. If its cold enough to produce wet snowflakes, its definitely too cold to be thinking about planting anytime soon!. Map below shows cumulative precipitation today and tomorrow in liquid equivalent. Remember…some of this comes as snow tonight and tomorrow.

We are drier to finish the week, but still quite cold. A hard freeze is likely tomorrow night at least, and additional freeze potential exists tonight and Friday night. Temps moderate a bit on Saturday, but that also comes with a threat of showers coming up from the SW. Rain totals later Saturday through Sunday morning will run from .1″-.6″ over 80% of Ohio.

Next week we are much, much warmer. Temps will be well above normal by midweek. WE are dry Monday through Wednesday. A strong cold front next Thursday triggers rains from .25″-.75″ over 80% of Ohio. But, behind that front we are dry and warm to finish next week and likely stay that way through at least May 2nd.