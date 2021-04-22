Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry the rest of the week. We see sunshine today and tomorrow, and thanks to that sunshine, we will see temps a bit warmer today than yesterday, and a bit warmer tomorrow vs. today. Still, temps will be chilly through the end of the week.

Temperatures moderate Saturday, but we also have rain moving in to the state from the west and south. Rain totals for Saturday through Saturday night will run from .25″-1″ with coverage at 100% of the state, see map below. We think we can miss thunderstorms, but will see some heavier showers. The biggest rain totals will be found over the southern half to third of Ohio. Behind the system we are cooler on Sunday, but should see clouds give way to sun and a nice finish to the weekend.

Next week looks warm. Temps rise quickly Monday and we will be well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong southwest flow boosts the temps and will also trigger nice breezes that aid in dry down and evaporation. That warm air will also create more instability as we move into early Thursday, such that our next front for Thursday will bring potential for showers and even a few thunderstorms. The heavy rains will fall farther west over IL, IA, WI and MO. But, we still end up with .25″-.75″ over 75% of Ohio on Thursday.

WE finish the 10 day period with sunshine, and warm temps for next Friday and the weekend. In fact, our pattern looks to stay dry to start the extended period. We will stay rain free through at least May 4th.