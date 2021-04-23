Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 23, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, dry and not as cold today. Temps will still be below normal, but will continue to moderate from our bitter cold that we saw a few days ago. Temps may even push to above normal by late afternoon/evening.

Rain remains in our forecast tomorrow. Rain may not begin until closer to midday or early afternoon in the west, but we will see rain spread across the state from there through the overnight. Rain totals will end up in a .25″-.75″ range with the higher totals more over central and SW parts of Ohio. Precipitation will be done by midnight. The map below shows expected rain for tomorrow.

Sunday will turn out partly sunny, but a bit cooler. We should see good evaporation start by mid to late afternoon. Then as temps warm quickly for Monday and Tuesday, we see excellent dry down. Temps will be above normal Monday and well above normal Tuesday. Tuesday highs should push the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The warm air will trigger some instability and we are stretching the arrival of our next rain event forward some. Rain likely moves into Ohio Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms continuing Wednesday night and Thursday. Combined 2 day rain totals will be mostly .5″-1.5″. We will point out that at this time, we see the heavy and severe thunderstorm threat developing much farther west in IL, IA, WI and MO. But, we are watching for any build this way.

We finish the 10 day forecast window sunny, warm and dry for next Friday, Saturday ad Sunday. We expect the dryness to continue into the extended 11-15 day window through at least May 4th. The pattern to our west looks drier for the remainder of the extended period to. Overall, that could develop into a nice planting window. However, how fast we can plant as we move into may will come down to rain totals next Wednesday and Thursday, in our opinion this morning.