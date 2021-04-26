Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 26, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A great start to the week. We will be sunny, windy, very warm and dry today and tomorrow. Strong southwest winds will keep temps above normal today, and we will be well above normal tomorrow. Afternoon highs for your Tuesday will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s. Excellent evaporation will be seen the next two days and we should see a good run of field work commence.

Scattered moisture arrives Wednesday, but we do not see this as a complete washout. Scattered showers will be worth a few hundredths to .3″ where they fall, with 60% coverage and most of that waiting until afternoon. But, overnight Wednesday night through Thursday we see a cold front bring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms to all of Ohio, and with much better coverage. Two day rain totals (Wednesday-Thursday) will be half to 1.5″ and we will not rule out some 2+” rain totals in some areas. 100% of the state will see rain in the Wednesday-Thursday period.

Friday will turn out partly sunny and dry, followed by a dry weekend as well. Temps stay near normal, meaning we should get some good evaporation, which will be needed after the rains. The dry run extends through next Monday morning. But then our next front slides in from the north and northwest. That likely produces scattered showers for Monday afternoon and Monday night, and rain totals of .1″-.5 with 70% coverage.

WE should be dry for Tuesday the 4th. Wednesday the 5th shows showers passing by to our north over MI and southern Ontario, but we think there is potential for that rain to sag southward into next Thursday, May 6th. If we are correct, we have to leave potential of at least .25″ of rain in our forecast for next Thursday. The extended period actually shows a drier pattern emerging, especially as we move into the second full week of May.