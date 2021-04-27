Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 27, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny, windy and warm today. Evaporation will be at a full maximum for the entire day. Humidity stays low, and temps will be well above normal. Outside of spraying, this will be a good day for field work.

Showers start to show up tomorrow. Activity will be mostly scattered, and we see the best chances tomorrow morning already in NW Ohio. We cant rule out scattered showers elsewhere in the state tomorrow as the day progresses, but the better rain chances don’t develop until tomorrow night. Rain and thunderstorms will cross Ohio through tomorrow night and a large part of Thursday. The heaviest part of this system will stay west, brining heavy rains to IN, IL and back into the MO valley. However we still are looking at 2 day rain potential here to run from half to 1.5″ with some 2+” totals still out there to consider. Rain coverage foe tomorrow and Thursday will be nearly 100%. See the updated rain system potential on the map below.

Dry weather returns behind this system. WE stay rain free Friday through next Tuesday. Temps will be a little cooler to start the run on Friday, but we stay near normal, and then move to above normal levels by the first part of next week. We should be able to see good evaporation and dry down. How fast we get back to the fields will depend completely on what kind of rain we see the next two days. But, that dry window will be a nice one to finish this week and start next.

Next Tuesday night through Wednesday midday will be when our next front arrives. Scattered showers look to have .1″-.5″ potential, but only 50% coverage. Then, we return to dry weather to finish the 10 day forecast widow from next Wednesday afternoon and evening on into the following weekend. Temps remain near to above normal to finish next week.