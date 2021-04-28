Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 28, 2021

Share Facebook

We move into a wetter pattern the next two days. Scattered showers are developing this morning already in parts of far northern and NW Ohio, and through the rest of the day we will see shower chances move in. More organized and better coverage rains along with thunderstorms come in overnight tonight through tomorrow. These rains will be significant, especially after midnight and through tomorrow where thunderstorms develop. Combined rain totals today and tomorrow will be .5″-1.5″ with 100% coverage. Additionally, we see potential for some 2+” totals, but those will not be widespread, and likely will end up in central Ohio. See map below.

We are dry to finish the week for Friday, and for the weekend as well. Temps will be cool Friday, but near normal Saturday and Sunday.

Early net week scattered showers return with our next system. The best rain chances come Monday night inti Tuesday, but we wont rule our some isolated showers earlier on Monday. Rain totals will be .5″-1.5″ with 80% coverage. The rest of next week we continue to see a somewhat unsettled pattern. We do not see well organized fronts, but cant rule out scattered showers at any time from Wednesday through Friday. That being said, coverage will be limited to 40% or less of Ohio on any of those days. There may be windows for field work open later next week, but right now the potential for any widespread drying period late in the 10 day forecast is pretty low.