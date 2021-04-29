Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 29, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A wet Thursday sits ahead of us as showers and thunderstorms cross the state. Rain totals today will amount to an additional .25″-2″ over 100% of Ohio. Rain is done by early afternoon in western counties, but will take well into this evening and the overnight to finally end in far eastern and southern locations. Temps will stay cooler today, as clouds and rain rob the atmosphere of any ability to warm up.

We return to dry weather for tomorrow through the weekend. Temps will start the period a little cooler for tomorrow, but then will be near normal for the weekend. Clouds will mix with sun tomorrow, but we see full, dominant sunshine for Saturday and Sunday.

Rains are back to start next week with scattered showers Monday into early Tuesday. Rain totals can be from half to 1.5″ with coverage at 90% of the state. A second wave of scattered showers develops Tuesday night and Wednesday with potential for another .25″-.75″ over 80% of Ohio. The remainder of the week will be somewhat unsettled, as cooler air tries to sag south across the Great Lakes. That cool air incursion will produce clouds and only occasional sun, and we cant rule out a few showers any day Thursday through next Saturday. Coverage potential looks to be no better than 30% any of those days, and totals a few tenths or less. But, suffice to say, we cant call the late part of next week dry by any means. The map below shows 5 day rain totals for the week next week, Monday through Friday.

So, overall, there does not look to be any significant field work windows in this updated forecast. We may be able to try something late this weekend in any location that gets through today with minimal rain. Otherwise, next week has moisture early, and drying potential looks pretty poor late in the week. Not what we need in attempting to get back at planting. Temps next week late also look to cool off substantially, which could add another wrinkle.