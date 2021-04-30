Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 30, 2021

Share Facebook

Big rains are done, but we may end up cloudier than we want today. Cooler air coming across MI will take aim at OH today, and that cooler air mass will trigger some clouds. We also cant rule out an isolated shower or two, but generally it just feels damp today, rather than getting all out new precipitation. Temps will be held down by the clouds. If your area can break free of the clouds at all, temps will immediately respond. We do move into a nicer pattern for the weekend. Full sun will be here Saturday and Sunday with good evaporation and dry-down. The question is…”will it be enough?” With above normal temps and a good breeze, areas that received minimal precipitation the past couple of days may be able to try and move back into the fields late in the weekend…but we think that will be rather limited.

Rain returns Monday. Showers and even few thundershowers will be around from late Sunday night through Monday, with rain totals of .25″-.75″ and at least 80% coverage. We take about a 12 hour break, and then get rain back for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Rain totals again run .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80%. That means we can see first half week totals of up to 1.5″ over a large part of the state…not what some of us want to hear, with planting pressure ramping up as we turn the calendar into May. The map below shows combined rains Sunday night through Wednesday night.

The last half the week looks more unsettled. We may not see any action Thursday, and there can be at least partial sunshine for the majority of the state. However, another system moves into OH overnight Thursday night and Friday, brining light moisture…half an inch or less, and 60% coverage. But…if we are seeing even minor moisture, that means we are not drying at all! Adding insult to injury will be the airmass that comes behind. We expect temps to drop to below normal levels next weekend for the 8th and 9th. That will keep a lid on soil temps an definitely keep a lid on evaporation.

With this outlook, we sadly see very little opportunity for planting or field work through next week. We actually will spend the weekend hoping we are wrong and looking for any potential change in the pattern. WE don’t think we will get it, but will report back first thing Monday morning.