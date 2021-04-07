Click to listen to the latest weather forecast from Ohio Ag Net Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin.
Check Also
Payoffs from precision farming
By Michael Boehlje and Michael Langemeier, Center for Commercial Agriculture, Purdue University There are a number of potential …
Why is there no longer text of the weather forecast and comments? I’d rather read than listen.
Same Bruce! I liked seeing the maps too.
I agree. I want to read the report so I can easily go back to certain information a second time.