Ohio Crop Progress April 19

With temperatures lower than the previous week, fieldwork continued at a slightly slower pace, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA

NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 82% adequate to surplus, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending April 18 averaged 0 1.2 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.23 inches of precipitation. There were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 18.

Farmers continued planting, tillage, spraying, and fertilizer activities. Oats were 52% planted while oats emerged was 26%. Corn planted

progress was at 4% complete while soybeans planted progress was at 5%. Winter wheat jointing was 43% and the winter wheat crop was rated 82% good to excellent.

