Ohio Farm Bureau sees membership growth in 2021

Ohio Farm Bureau volunteers and staff worked tirelessly throughout another challenging membership campaign in 2021 and helped the organization increase its “active” membership, which now exceeds the 68,000 member mark. Active members are farmers or other Ohioans whose jobs or livelihoods are directly impacted by the agricultural industry. As active members, they are eligible to vote on Farm Bureau policies and hold elective office in the organization.

“I could not be more proud of the great work that all of those involved in this year’s membership campaign have done,” said Paul Lyons, Ohio Farm Bureau’s vice president of membership. “We completed last year’s campaign at the beginning of the pandemic and had hoped for a more normal campaign in 2021. Although that didn’t occur, in typical Farm Bureau fashion, volunteers and staff found new safe and socially distanced ways to connect with people, share their story and show the value that comes with joining our organization.”

An impressive 70 counties received the Milestone Award for achieving a gain in active members, and five volunteers won the Murray Lincoln Award for signing up at least 50 new members to Ohio Farm Bureau.

“It seems with every year comes more challenges for Ohio agriculture and every one of those challenges confirms the importance of being a Farm Bureau member,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “From strengthening the food supply chain to connecting rural Ohio with reliable broadband to protecting landowner’s rights, our members know that joining this organization gives them a strong voice to speak up for issues important to them. The gain in membership numbers shows our members’ continued trust in Ohio Farm Bureau, and that motivates us to take on all of the challenges that lie ahead.”

The membership campaign for 2022 is already underway. To find out more about becoming a member of Ohio Farm Bureau or to volunteer to help the grassroots organization continue to grow, visit ofbf.org/membership.