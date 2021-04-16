Ohio Sheep Improvement Association industry award nominations due June 1

Share Facebook

Several years ago, the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association (OSIA) board of trustees initiated an award nomination program to recognize outstanding accomplishments made by sheep, lamb and wool farmers as well as people who are associated with the Ohio sheep industry. Nominations for these awards can only be submitted by OSIA members and must be received by June 1, 2021.

Award recipients will be honored at the 2021 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium. If you would like to nominate someone for any of these sheep, lamb and wool industry awards, please contact the OSIA office at 614-246-8299 or rhigh@ofbf.org for an application. Award applications are also be posted on the ohiosheep.org website at: https://www.ohiosheep.org/osia-programs.html#awards

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories. Information and requirements regarding these awards will be available with the award application: