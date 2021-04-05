Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 199 | Bring the Bacon to Brunch

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Easter! Matt, Kolt and Dusty are joined by Duane Stateler of Stateler Family Farms. Duane talks about Prop-12 and the pork industry. Audio this week includes an interview from Matt with Michael Formica about Prop-12 and the implications of it nationally. Dale has an interview with Jason and Phil Bane of Bane Welker. And Kolt has audio with Bill Patterson, the newly elected Ohio Farm Bureau Federation President.
