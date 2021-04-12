Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 200 | The 200th Episode!

Share Facebook

WE CELEBRATE 200 EPISODES OF THE OHIO AG NET PODCAST! None of this would be possible without our amazing team through the years, and of course, the many guests and listeners that tune in each week! Matt, Dusty, Kolt, and Dale take a glimpse back at the first Ohio Ag Net Episode. We have a ton of Featured Audio this week! Matt talked to two of the Between the Rows farmers, Don Jackson from Preble County and Bill Daugherty from Coshocton County. Dale has audio with Frank Burkett. Kolt has audio with Virgil Strickler from the Ohio Stte Fair. Dusty talks with with Jason Williamson.