The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association is sponsoring the Dr. Jack Judy, Ralph H. Grimshaw, and High Family Memorial Scholarships and OSIA LEAD Council Scholarships to support future sheep farmers through its scholarship program. OSIA is offering a minimum of $6,00.00 in scholarship awards, with the potential of more scholarship funds being rewarded. Preference will be given to students pursuing a degree in agriculture based upon the particular requirements of each scholarship.

“The Ohio sheep industry depends on young people who are considering and pursuing a career that will be beneficial to the Ohio and United States sheep industry. The OSIA scholarship program is one way that we can help our young sheep producers reach their career goals,” said Roger A. High, OSIA executive director.

Applicants or their parents must be members in good standing of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and a 2021 graduating high school senior enrolled in, or a student currently attending a college or technical school. Completed applications and essays must be postmarked by June 25, 2021. To apply for the 2021 OSIA Scholarships go to: https://www.ohiosheep.org/osia-programs.html#scholarship

For a list of past scholarship recipients and the amounts that they have received through the OSIA scholarship programs, go to ohiosheep.org and then to SCHOLARSHIPS.

Memorial contributions and private donations continue to be collected for the Judy, Grimshaw, and High Memorial Scholarships as well as the OSIA LEAD Scholarships. For more information about contributing to the Dr. Jack Judy, Ralph Grimshaw, High Family Memorial Scholarship or the LEAD Scholarships, please contact Roger A. High, OSIA Executive Director at rhigh@ofbf.org.