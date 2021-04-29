Schedule for the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention

Share Facebook

The First Session of the 2021 Ohio FFA Convention starts Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with Teacher/Administrator Recognition, National FFA Officer Remarks with Artha Jonassaint, Ohio FFA Talent, and Agriscience Fair recognition. The first session will also include the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot announcement.

The Second Session at 1 p.m. on Thursday will recognize the Honorary State FFA Degrees, Star State FFA Degrees, State FFA Degrees, and more Ohio FFA talent. Other highlights on Thursday include the Golden Owl Award, Ohio Ag Educator of the Year recognition, gold-rated officer book recognition, and American Star Award Candidate recognition.

In the Third Session on Friday, April 30, Proficiency Award winners will be recognized. In the Fourth Session at 1 p.m. there will be Chapter Awards, State CDE Recognition, Ohio FFA Officers’ Parent Recognition, and the Retiring Address from State President, Bethany Starlin. This final session will also include the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Team announcement and installation.

The live stream for the event is at: https://bartha.com/stream/ohio-ffa-convention/#stream. There are also workshops and other convention related resources available at bartha.com/stream/ohio-ffa-convention.