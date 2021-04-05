Season begins with low temperatures and dry

Share Facebook

The 2021 growing season began with cooler and drier than the start of last year’s growing season, leading to more opportunities for fieldwork, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 87% adequate to surplus. Temperatures for the week ending April 4 averaged 4.7 degrees below historical normals and the state received 0.37 inches of precipitation. There were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 4.

To start the season, producers readied equipment for planting, hauled manure, and performed tillage. Topsoil conditions were drier this year in comparison to last year. Oats were 9% planted compared to 8% last year. Winter wheat jointing was 3% while the winter wheat crop was rated 77% good to excellent condition.

This is the first weekly crop and weather report for the 2021 season. A series of weekly crop progress reports will be published each Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET throughout the crop season. The reports will cover planting and harvesting activities, crop development, weather data, and timely crop management information provided by farmers, USDA, and Ohio State University experts.

For more from this week’s report, click here.