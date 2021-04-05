United Producers, Inc. announces hiring of new senior regional credit officer

Share Facebook

United Producers, Inc. (UPI), the Midwest’s largest livestock marketing cooperative, is pleased to announce that Brian Fracker will be joining the cooperative’s credit services division as senior regional credit officer.

Fracker will serve the financing needs of farmers and farming operations throughout Ohio, offering a full range of loan products and services to help them grow and succeed.

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team,” said Bob Siegel, Vice President of Credit. “His extensive experience in agriculture financing will be a tremendous asset to our current members, while also allowing us to introduce UPI to non-members who would benefit from our cooperative’s services.”

Fracker’s experience spans 30 years in banking and finance in Ohio, assisting clients in reaching their financial goals by helping them acquire real estate, equipment, and lines of credit for their operations. Fracker has loaned more than $300 million dollars in his lifetime and brings a wealth of knowledge and credentials to the UPI team.

Fracker is a lifelong resident of Licking County, Newark, Ohio, where he and his wife, Brenda, live on a cattle farm raising commercial cattle. He also serves as board member of the Licking Valley Church of Christ and is a board member of the Licking County Farm Bureau.