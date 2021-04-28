West Holmes FFA March meeting

Share Facebook

By Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

The regular meeting of the West Holmes FFA chapter came to order on March 22. The meeting took place in the Ag Room and was brought to order by President Jayme Pennell. Opening Ceremonies were held. The Secretary’s minutes were read by Secretary Cora Crilow and approved. Reporter Chloe Shumaker stated that she has sent numerous articles to the Holmes County Hub and Shopper, The Wooster Daily Record, Farm and Dairy, and the Firelands Farmer.

Sentinel Clay Shepler stated that we would be having an egg hunt, pizza, chips, pop, and water.

Olivia Gerber moved and Chloe Shumaker seconded to recess for 10 minutes. Motion passed. Amy Hughes gave the Cooperation Committee report. Samantha Kendall gave the Community Service and SAE Committee reports. Olivia Gerber gave the Scholarship Committee report. New Business Ethan Feikert moved and Addison Yates seconded to host and participate in the trap shoot and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Grant Miller moved and Ally Ogi seconded to pay for supplies for the banquet. Motion passed. Laina Croskey moved and Kalan Bowling seconded to donate all proceeds from the silent auction at the banquet to FFA Camp Muskingum. Motion passed. Blaine Winkler moved and Jimmy Lesiak seconded to host the Mid-Ohio Lamb Classic and pay for the judge, awards, and supplies. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Blaine Winkler seconded to pay for the supplies for the picnic tables for the banquet auction. Motion passed. Maria Steiner moved and Dawson Doertich seconded to send members to State Convention at Harvest Ridge and have each member pay $50. Motion passed. Chloe Shumaker moved and Clay Shepler seconded to use flowers from the Posey Pad for the banquet. Motion passed. Dakotah Ringwalt moved and Becca Schuch seconded to approve the Honorary Chapter Degree, Distinguished Service Award, and Certificate of Appreciation nominees. Motion passed.

Wyatt Myers moved and Dawson Doretich seconded to help Holmes County Soil and Water District with tree packing on April 6th and 7th. Motion passed. Kalan Bowling moved and Ally Ogi seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed. Meeting adjourned at 8:50 pm. After the meeting members participated in an Easter egg hunt and there were 7 $5 money eggs, and 1 $20 money egg found by Taryn Grassbaugh.