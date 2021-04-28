West Holmes FFA members participated in State Judging Contests

Share Facebook

By Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On March 29th, West Holmes FFA members participated virtually in the Poultry, General Livestock, and Dairy State Judging Contests. Each team took an online test and evaluated animals specific to their contest. The poultry team was 30th out of 67 teams. Individually Becca Schuch was 150th, Sarah Irwin was 193rd, Alysa Pringle was 205th, and Blaine Winkler was 262nd. The general livestock team placed 62nd out of 185 teams. Individually, Cora Crilow was 37th, Jess Miller was 247th, Maren Drzazga was 575th, and Pacee Miller was 902nd. The dairy judging team placed 56th out of 91 teams. Individually Wyatt Schlauch was 2nd in the state and John Maloney was 62nd. Wyatt also placed 113th out of 188 individuals in the Dairy Foods contest. Congratulations to all!