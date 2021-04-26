You need weather records to go along with those fertilizer application records

By Harold Watters and Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension
With planting under way, a couple of reminders. Keep fertilizer application records to confirm you are following your nutrient management plan and to keep tabs on changes that may occur in your soil nutrient levels. This is a reminder of several good sources of weather information that can be used as part of your fertilizer application records.
- http://weather.gov is the standard, and we have told you about this one in our fertilizer applicator certification meetings.
- From the Ohio Department of Agriculture is the Ohio Applicator Forecast: https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/plant-health/resources/ohio-applicator-forecast. This works for fertilizer or manure and gives a 12- and 24-hour forecast.
- From OSU’s Byrd Polar & Climate Center: http://farm.bpcrc.osu.edu. This may be the simplest tool to use. It gives you a prediction and a red-light or green-light indication if it is safe to apply fertilizer. It can also provide historical data.
- And there is also a Midwest regional climate center that can be used: http://mrcc.isws.illinois.edu/ this is another site that can provide historical forecast data.