Zane Trace FFA Senior Named Scholarship Recipient

Briana Fetters, a senior member of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, was recently named the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association. This scholarship program began in 2016 as a partnership between the Ohio FFA and Ohio’s Thoroughbred owners and trainers. Each year 24 FFA members from around the state are selected for the scholarship based on responses to essay questions about how FFA has shaped their lives and the impact the scholarship will have on their future. Briana plans to pursue a pre-veterinary Biology program at Capital University with a future goal of obtaining at Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Ohio State University.