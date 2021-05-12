2021 Ohio State Fair schedule

Share Facebook

The 2021 Ohio State Fair livestock schedule has been announced and the event for livestock exhibitors and their families will run from July 19 to Aug. 8.

The breeding animal exhibitors and the market animal exhibitors will each have a “Grand Drive,” during their respective weeks of the fair. During this 3-hour event in Ag-Pro Companies Taft Coliseum, youth will have the opportunity to compete in the “Grand Drive” as the final event of the Ohio State Fair livestock competitions. The event raises awareness of the hard work and continued effort that each of these youth champions must do to be at the top of their respective projects.

Beef shows will be held July 25 through Aug. 8 starting with Session 1 check-in after 6 p.m. on July 25. Shows will be held in Cooper Arena. Dairy cattle events will be held from July 27 to July 31 and Aug. 2 through Aug. 8. Dairy events starts off with exhibitor setup on July 27. The shows will be held in Ag-Pro Companies Taft Coliseum. Session 2 begins July 2.

The Junior Horse schedule is from July 19 to July 23. Shows are in Ag-Pro Companies Taft Coliseum, Cooper Arena, and Denny Hales Arena. Boer goat events will be July 31 and Aug. 5 though Aug. 8. The events will be in the Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center and Ag-Pro Companies Taft Coliseum. Llama and alpaca events will be held July 22 through July 24 starting with animal arrival at 8 a.m. on July 22 in the Brown Sheep Building.

Poultry events will be held July 28 through July 31 and Aug. 4 though Aug. 8. Open class poultry check-in begins in the Rabbit and Poultry Pavilion at 9 a.m. on July 28. Junior check-in is on Aug. 4 starting at noon. Rabbit events are July 30 and July 31 starting with arrival and check-in at 8 a.m. on July 30.

Sheep events will be held July 29 through Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. Breeding sheep check-in starts at 6 a.m. on July 29. Junior market lamb check-in is Aug. 5 in the Brown Sheep Arena. Swine events are from July 25 through Aug. 8. Session 1 starts at 10 a.m. on July 25 and Session 2 begins July 29 in the O’Neill Swine Building.

For much more, visit the Ohio State Fair.