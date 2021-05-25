2021 West Holmes FFA County Home Clean Up

Share Facebook

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter



On Saturday,May 1st, 12 members from the West Holmes FFA chapter visited the Holmes County Home for community service. Members who participated include: Natasha Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Ansen Hall, Sarah Irwin, Samantha Kendall, Leah Reining, Becca Schuch, Ashley Tate, Syrus Tish, Blaine Winkler, John Maloney, and Wyatt Schlauch. Members weeded the gardens, trimmed bushes, picked up sticks, and cleaned sidewalks. The members worked from 9am – 12pm and were thanked with pizza and drinks when they were done.