Benjamin Logan 2021 FFA Banquet

Benjamin Logan FFA held their 50th annual banquet on April 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 they decided to take a little different approach and have an outdoor banquet where social distancing took place. Benjamin Logan FFA was honored to recognize their members for all of their hard work and dedication to the organization while providing a meal from Where’s There Smoke and The Flying Pepper Food Trucks. Highlights of the banquet include:
Chapter Honorary FFA Degrees
- TJ and Kae Lynn Lyden
State FFA Degrees
- Shelbie Snoke
- Taylor Forsythe
American FFA Degrees
- Emma Wenger
- Taggert Beaty
- Peyton Derr
Top Five Fruit Sales
- Kane Gibson 1st
- Elizabeth Deardurff 2nd
- Carson Lyden 3rd
- Peyton Henry 4th
- Gage Hamm 5th
Proficiency Awards
- Emma Wenger- Specialty Crop
- Tanner Anspach- Turfgrass Management
Excellence in Agriculture Awards
- Kane Gibson- Freshman
- Kendra Kennedy- Sophomore
- Addie Buckenroth- Junior
- Bradey Ackley- Senior
- Ryland Eades and Mike Doss – Adults
Chapter Star Awards
- Carson Lyden- Star Greenhand
- Bradey Ackley- Star Chapter Farmer
- Tanner Anspach- Star in Agribusiness
Retiring Benjamin Logan FFA Officers
- Bradey Ackley- President
- Emily Roth- Vice President
- Kendra Kennedy- Secretary
- Shelbie Snoke- Treasurer
- Ava Boysel- Reporter
- Tanner Anspach- Sentinel
- Matthew Black- Student Advisor
2021-2022 Benjamin Logan FFA Officers
- Shelbie Snoke-President
- Kendra Kennedy- Vice President
- Whitney Willoby- Secretary
- Maria Henderson- Treasurer
- Madison Buettner- Reporter
- Matthew Beikman- Sentinel
- Taylor Forsythe- Student Advisor