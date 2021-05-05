Benjamin Logan 2021 FFA Banquet

Share Facebook

Benjamin Logan FFA held their 50th annual banquet on April 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 they decided to take a little different approach and have an outdoor banquet where social distancing took place. Benjamin Logan FFA was honored to recognize their members for all of their hard work and dedication to the organization while providing a meal from Where’s There Smoke and The Flying Pepper Food Trucks. Highlights of the banquet include:

Chapter Honorary FFA Degrees

TJ and Kae Lynn Lyden

State FFA Degrees

Shelbie Snoke

Taylor Forsythe

American FFA Degrees

Emma Wenger

Taggert Beaty

Peyton Derr

Top Five Fruit Sales

Kane Gibson 1st

Elizabeth Deardurff 2nd

Carson Lyden 3rd

Peyton Henry 4th

Gage Hamm 5th

Proficiency Awards

Emma Wenger- Specialty Crop

Tanner Anspach- Turfgrass Management

Excellence in Agriculture Awards

Kane Gibson- Freshman

Kendra Kennedy- Sophomore

Addie Buckenroth- Junior

Bradey Ackley- Senior

Ryland Eades and Mike Doss – Adults

Chapter Star Awards

Carson Lyden- Star Greenhand

Bradey Ackley- Star Chapter Farmer

Tanner Anspach- Star in Agribusiness

Retiring Benjamin Logan FFA Officers

Bradey Ackley- President

Emily Roth- Vice President

Kendra Kennedy- Secretary

Shelbie Snoke- Treasurer

Ava Boysel- Reporter

Tanner Anspach- Sentinel

Matthew Black- Student Advisor

2021-2022 Benjamin Logan FFA Officers