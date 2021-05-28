Black Swamp Conservancy to host drive-in theater event

Share Facebook

Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to a drive-in screening of two films that explore our relationship with the land: Farmscape Ecology and Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry. The program will take place on Thursday, June 17, at the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater, Liberty Center. Gates will open at 8:30 pm; movies begin at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase. The screening is free and open to the public. Donations to Black Swamp Conservancy are appreciated and can be made via the Conservancy’s website.

For more information about this event, visit Black Swamp Conservancy’s website at www.blackswamp.org or call (419) 833-1025.

Farmscape Ecology explores the interface between farming and wild nature. Farming is ever-evolving. Today, when we think about what is to come next for farmers, a key question is, “How do we produce food and maintain a livelihood for farmers while respecting the needs of other organisms with which we share the land?” As part of the Hudson Valley Farm Hub’s Applied Farmscape Ecology Research Collaborative, a team of ecologists, herpetologists, microbiologists, ornithologists, hydrologists, and farmers are examining this very question. Farmscape Ecology follows this unique collaborative as they work to discover how farming and wildlife can co-exist and how they can contribute to each other’s success.

Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry examines the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the mind’s eye of farmer, writer, and activist Wendell Berry. In 1965, Berry returned home to Henry County, where he bought a small farm house and began a life of farming, writing and teaching. This lifelong relationship with the land and community would come to form the core of his prolific writings. A half century later Henry County, like many rural communities across America, has become a place of quiet ideological struggle. Writing from a long wooden desk beneath a forty-paned window, Berry has watched this struggle unfold, becoming one of its most passionate and eloquent voices in defense of agrarian life.

Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, now and for future generations, through land conservation agreements. The Conservancy does this to preserve the rural heritage, unique natural habitats, and streams of northwest Ohio. Since its founding in 1993, the organization has permanently protected more than 19,500 acres of woods, wetlands, and family farms in northwest Ohio. By protecting the region’s valuable land and water resources, the Conservancy supports healthy communities with strong, sustainable economies including agriculture and ecotourism.