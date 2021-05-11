BRINER SIGNS WITH MICHIGAN STATE TO BECOME FUTURE AGRICULTURE TEACHER

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Paige Briner, senior at Edon Northwest High School, is ready to do her part in educating future citizens about where their food comes from and the importance of agriculture. Briner gathered with her parents, Kory and Jessica Briner, as well as her agricultural educator and FFA Advisor, Mrs. Hannah Everetts, to sign her letter of intent to study agricultural education at Michigan State University this Fall.

“I’ve grown up in an agricultural community and have always had a passion for agriculture,” said Paige. “The FFA is a place where everyone can find their voice, and that’s something that I want to continue to be a part of. Without a strong role model in my ag teacher, Mrs. Everetts, I don’t think that I would be going into this career.”

“Paige has always stepped up to be a leader in our FFA chapter and is a wonderful role model for younger members, so it is no surprise that she decided on agricultural education as her career path,” stated Everetts. “I am excited to watch her grow and learn at the next level, and I know that she will have a positive impact on her future students.”

Agricultural education teaches students about agriculture, food and natural resources. Through these subjects, agricultural educators teach students a wide variety of skills, including science, math, communications, leadership, management and technology.

Using a three-circle model of instruction, agricultural education combines the areas of classroom and laboratory instruction, leadership development, and experiential learning. The successful integration of each of these three components results in a strong program that produces well rounded individuals who are prepared to be leaders in agriculture, business, and industry.

The demand for agricultural educators exceeds supply, so it is imperative that we encourage quality and diverse individuals to enter the classroom.

This Teach Ag Signing Day event is a component of the NAAE National Teach Ag Campaign, led by the National Association of Agricultural Educators. It is funded by the CHS Foundation, Corteva Agriscience, Growth Energy and BASF. The NAAE National Teach Ag Campaign raises awareness of the need to recruit and retain quality and diverse agriculture teachers, encourages others to consider a career in teaching agriculture, and celebrates the positive contributions that agriculture teachers make in our schools and communities. For more information about the National Teach Ag Campaign, please visit www.naae.org/teachag.