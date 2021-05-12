Cattlemen youth celebrate another successful BEST season

Share Facebook

Awards and prizes filled the stage as families gathered to commemorate an unusual year at the annual Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) awards banquet held on May 1 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus. Over 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.

This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. Over 592 youth participants showed 850 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

The 2020—2021 sponsoring partners for the BEST program were Ag—Pro Companies and John Deere, Bob Evans Farms, Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric — The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., Farm Credit Mid—America, Ohio Farm Bureau, The Folks Printing, Frazier Farms, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating and Weaver Leather Livestock.

The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 1,280 pounds of pop tabs were accumulated and this year’s donation total was $23,467. The highest donations were from Weston and Lawson Grauer, Richland County with $2,925 and Austin Sutherly, Clark County with $1,100. Cheyenne Baker, Preble County, submitted the most pop tabs with 472 pounds.

“Of all the prizes and awards given to these kids at the end of the season, the most exciting part to them is the community service. They are always so eager to be involved in this project, and I hope it is something they will take with them as they get older and grow to become leaders for Ohio’s cattle industry,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator.

Thanks to the program’s generous sponsors, many door prize giveaways and drawings were held. The hottest drawings were for the BEST trailer, the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) trailer (both trailers donated by M.H. EBY) and the John Deere Gator (donated by Ag—Pro). The winners of these prizes receive a full year’s use of the item. The following were this year’s winners:

• BEST EBY trailer — Maximus Krempasky, Clark County

• Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) EBY trailer — Josie Kidwell, Knox County

• John Deere Gator — Miley’s Windy Ridge Farm, Noble County.

The Novice Division of BEST includes first year participants. All Novice exhibitors were given an entry into their own unique drawing for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season. This year’s prize was a grooming chute donated by Weaver Leather Livestock. The winner of the grooming chute was Olivia Wood of Meigs County.

The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the hard work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards presented throughout the night.

Character traits winners

OCA and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver sponsored the 2021 BEST character awards, highlighting dependability, courage, generosity, passion and joyfulness. Any OCA member, BEST participant or their parents could nominate exhibitors for any of these traits. This year’s winners were:

Dependability — Ray Beneker, Butler County

Dependability — McKenzie Riley, Fayette County

Generosity — Cheyenne Baker, Preble County

Generosity — Ashton Bain, Highland County

Courage — Owen Bailey, Wayne County

Passion — Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County

Joyfulness — Cheyenne Myers, Stark County

Youth scholarships

BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year four $1,000 scholarships were awarded to: Victoria Waits, Fayette County; Jacob LeBrun, Scioto County; Macie Riley, Fayette County; and Megan Garrison, Belmont County.

Stockmanship Division

The Stockmanship Division of BEST offers contests for participants to showcase their abilities and talents outside of the ring. This year, the program hosted four different contests that were Prepared Speaking, Salesmanship, Cattlemen’s Challenge and the Fitting Contest. This year’s overall Stockmanship winners were:

Beginner Stockmanship Division

Champion — Emma Helsinger, Preble County

Reserve Champion — Gavin Richards, Wood County and Blaine Evans, Tuscarawas county

3rd Overall — Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

4th Overall — Taylor Wadsworth, Portage County

5th Overall — Blake Osborn, Highland County

Junior Stockmanship Division

Champion — Ashton Bain, Highland County

Reserve Champion — Brady Evans, Tuscarawas County

3rd Overall — Emma Lewis, Champaign County

4th Overall — Asa Minton, Adams County

Novice Stockmanship Division

Champion — Brock Perry, Ottawa County

Reserve Champion — Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County

3rd Overall — Erika Grum, Licking County

4th Overall — Colten Beck, Morrow County, and Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County

5th Overall — Cain Sullivan, Hardin County

Intermediate Stockmanship Division

Champion — Grant Helsinger, Montgomery County

Reserve Champion — Tatumn Poff, Geauga County

3rd Overall — Taylor Poff, Geauga County

4th Overall — Luke Jennings, Clermont County

5th Overall — Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County

Senior Stockmanship Division

Champion — Garrett Bosse, Geauga County

Reserve Champion — Dawson Osborn, Highland County, and McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County

3rd Overall — Karli Gaddis, Morrow County, and Kaysie Healy, Geauga County

4th Overall — Erika Scott, Portage County, and Cheyenne Baker, Preble County

5th Overall — Madisen Jolliff, Hardin County.

Photography contest

Beginner Division

1st Place — Brianna Foxx, Highland County — “Stopping to smell the roses, well daffodils”

2nd Place — Blaine Evans, Tuscarawas County — “Supper Time”

3rd Place — Brianna Foxx, Highland County — “Make sure you get my best side”

Junior Division

1st Place — Masen Jolliff, Hardin County — “Milk Mustache”

2nd Place — Paige Gehret, Darke County — “Perspective”

3rd Place — Emma Yochum, Highland COunty — “Calving Season”

Intermediate Division

1st Place — Emily Musser, Logan County — “Good end to an honest day of work”

2nd Place — Tatumn Poff, Geauga County — “The win is right under your nose”

3rd Place — Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County — “Secret Angel”

Senior Division

1st Place — Madisen Jolliff, Hardin County — “Beauty in the snow”

2nd Place — Kaysie Healy, Ashtabula County — “It’s been a long day”

3rd Place — Kaysie Healy, Ashtabula County — “Can I help MOO”

Adult Division

1st Place — Lindsey Wichart, Putnam County — “The snuggle is real”

2nd Place — Kim Videkovich, Pickaway County — “Barnyard night light”

3rd Place — Susie Perry, Ottawa County — “God bless stockshows”

Editor’s Choice

Editor’s Choice Award — Emily Musser, Logan County — “Good end to an honest day of work”

Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention — Tatumn Poff, Geauga County — “The win is right under your nose”

Showmanship

Beginner Division

Champion Beginner: Emma Helsinger, Preble County

Reserve Champion Beginner: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

3rd Overall Beginner: Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

4th Overall Beginner: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

5th Overall Beginner: Grace Sautter, Sandusky County

6th Overall Beginner: D’lelah Laber, Highland County

7th Overall Beginner: Claire Kramer, Hancock County

8th Overall Beginner: Ridge Wendling, Richland County

9th Overall Beginner: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County

10th Overall Beginner: Jozie Beiser, Preble County

Junior Division

Champion Junior: Delaney Chester, Warren County

Reserve Champion Junior: Emma Yochum, Highland County

3rd Overall Junior: Ashton Bain, Highland County

4th Overall Junior: Tucker Shepard, Henry County

5th Overall Junior: Alexis Perry, Ottawa County

6th Overall Junior: Kendall Bishop, Clark County

6th Overall Junior: Andrew Johnson, Preble County

6th Overall Junior: Carly Sanders, Highland County

7th Overall Junior: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County

8th Overall Junior: Rees Toler, Gallia County

9th Overall Junior: Essie Mcguire, Champaign County

10th Overall Junior: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County

Novice Division

Champion Novice: Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County

Reserve Champion Novice: Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County

3rd Overall Novice: Karissa Treadway, Warren County

4th Overall Novice: Colton Beck, Morrow County

5th Overall Novice: Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County

7th Overall Novice: Caroline Tilton, Richland County

8th Overall Novice: Josie Kiefer, Butler County

9th Overall Novice: Aubrey Clark, Pickaway County

10th Overall: McKayla Nelson, Meigs County

Intermediate Division

Champion Intermediate: Mallory Myers, Licking County

Reserve Champion Intermediate: Luke Jennings , Clermont County

3rd Overall Intermediate: Carly Csapo, Wayne County

4th Overall Intermediate: Darby Ayars, Champaign County

5th Overall Intermediate: Shae Conrad, Champaign County

6th Overall Intermediate: Hannah Lang, Wood County

7th Overall Intermediate: Hudson Drake, Ross County

8th Overall Intermediate: Sydney Sanders, Highland County

9th Overall Intermediate: Logan Schroeder, Defiance County

10th Overall Intermediate: Lukas Perry, Ottawa County

Senior Division

Champion Senior: Emily Jones, Butler County

Reserve Champion Senior: Collin Fedderke, Henry County

3rd Overall Senior: Halee Robinson, Athens County

4th Overall Senior: Sydney Mazey, Wood County

5th Overall Senior: Alyssa Carter, Warren County

6th Overall Senior: Samantha Wallace, Sandusky County

7th Overall Senior: Erin Pope, Gallia County

8th Overall Senior: Megan Garrison, Belmont County

9th Overall Senior: McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County

10th Overall Senior: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County

Breed Division Champions

Champion Angus Heifer: Delaney Jones, Allen County

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer: Emma Graft, Butler County

3rd Overall Angus Heifer: Emma Helsinger, Preble County

4th Overall Angus Heifer: John Goebel, Williams County

5th Overall Angus Heifer: Luke Leith, Lawrence County

5th Overall Angus Heifer: Carly Sanders, Highland County

Champion Angus Steer: Camdyn Burns, Union County

Reserve Champion Angus Steer: Ellie Kidwell, Knox County

Champion Charolais Heifer: Luke Leith, Lawrence County

Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer: Mackenzie Grimm, Clark County

Champion Charolais Steer: Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County

Reserve Champion Charolais Steer: Macie Riley, Fayette County

Champion % Charolais Heifer: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

Reserve Champion % Charolais Heifer: Trayden Schumacher, Richland County

Champion Chianina Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County

Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer: Allison Herr, Fulton County

Champion Chianina Steer: Jenna Young, Harrison County

Reserve Champion Chianina Steer: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

3rd Overall Chianina Steer: Rees Toler, Gallia County

4th Overall Chianina Steer: Caleb Bame, Hancock County

5th Overall Chianina Steer: Brooklyn Conrad, Butler County

Champion Hereford Heifer: Mason Love, Fairfield County

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County

3rd Overall Hereford Heifer: Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County

4th Overall Hereford Heifer: Shelby Manning, Darke County

5th Overall Hereford Heifer: Pacee Miller, Holmes County

Champion Hereford Steer: Jacob Weichart, Putnam County

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer: Mason Love, Fairfield County

Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer: Collin Fedderke, Henry County

Reserve Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer: Hudson Drake, Ross County

Champion Mainetainer Heifer: Carly Sanders, Highland County

Reserve Champion Mainetainer Heifer: Darby Ayars, Champaign County

3rd Overall Mainetainer Heifer: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County

4th Overall Maintainer Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County

5th Overall Mainetainer Heifer: Alyson Simpson, Adams County

Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Shala Graham, Licking County

Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County

3rd Overall Maine Anjou Steer: Claire Kramer, Hancock County

4th Overall Maine Anjou Steer: Elizabeth Bok, Defiance County

5th Overall Maine Anjou Steer: Lukas Perry, Ottawa County

Champion Shorthorn Heifer: Reed Schumacher, Putnam County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer: McKala Grauel, Morrow County

3rd Overall Shorthorn Heifer: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

4th Overall Shorthorn Heifer: Alyssa Carter, Warren County

5th Overall Shorthorn Heifer: Skylar Ward, Preble County

Champion Shorthorn Steer: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County

Reserve Shorthorn Steer: Emma Helsinger, Preble County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Ethan Davies, Wood County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Allison Lust, Crawford County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Grace Bok, Defiance County

3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer: Tyler Neill, Huron County

4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County

5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

Champion Simmental Heifer: Matthew Koverman, Scioto County

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer: Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County

Champion % Simmental Heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer: Kendall Davies, Wood County

3rd Overall % Simmental Heifer: Mallory Myers, Licking County

4th Overall % Simmental Heifer: Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County

5th Overall % Simmental Heifer: Collin Fedderke, Henry County

Champion Simmental Steer: Karli Gaddis, Morrow County

Reserve Champion Simmental Steer: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County

Champion Miniature Hereford Heifer: Annabelle Johnson, Preble County

Reserve Champion Miniature Hereford Heifer: Emma Pitstick, Madison County

Champion and Reserve Champion Miniature Hereford Steer: Seamus Bly, Lake County

Champion High % AOB Heifer: D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer: Emma Yochum, Highland County

Champion Low % AOB Heifer: Darby Ayars, Champaign County

Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer: Shayla Sancic, Stark County

Champion AOB Steer: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County

Reserve Champion AOB Steer: Landon Moore, Fairfield County

Champion Crossbred Heifer: Tucker Shepard, Henry County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County

3rd Overall Crossbred Heifer: Kinley Porter, Muskingum County

4th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Tyler Dahse, Gallia County

5th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Wyatt Luallen, Muskingum County

5th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Sydney Mazey, Wood County

6th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

7th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Samantha Wallace, Sandusky County

8th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Cole Bromley, Muskingum County

9th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Claire Kramer, Hancock County

10th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County

Champion Market Heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County

3rd Overall Market Heifer: Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County

4th Overall Market Heifer: Luke Fulton, Miami County

5th Overall Market Heifer: Jayla Ricer, Pike County

Champion Crossbred Steer: Jenna Young, Harrison County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer: Carly Csapo, Wayne County

3rd Overall Crossbred Steer: Fox Morgan, Perry County

4th Overall Crossbred Steer: Calvin Trigg, Fairfield County

5th Overall Crossbred Steer: Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County

6th Overall Crossbred Steer: Megan Garrison, Belmont County

7th Overall Crossbred Steer: Dawson Osborn, Highland County

8th Overall Crossbred Steer: Mason Powell, Morrow County

9th Overall Crossbred Steer: Haliegh Stephens, Ashland County

10th Overall Crossbred Steer: Ella Reed, Fairfield County

11th Overall Crossbred Steer: Makayla Vest, Perry County

12th Overall Crossbred Steer: Mya Hetrick, Sandusky County

13th Overall Crossbred Steer: Jocelyn Bellville, Wood County

13th Overall Crossbred Steer: Claire Kramer, Hancock County

14th Overall Crossbred Steer: Kyleigh Hatfield, Muskingum County

15th Overall Crossbred Steer: Chase Boring, Perry County

15th Overall Crossbred Steer: Colton Braska, Richland County

Novice Champions

Champion Novice Heifer: Colton Beck, Morrow County, Hereford

Reserve Champion Novice Heifer: Karissa Treadway, Warren County, % Simmental

3rd Overall Novice Heifer: Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County, Hereford

4th Overall Novice Heifer: Elijah Wright, Licking County, Crossbred

5th Overall Novice Heifer: Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County, MaineTainer

6th Overall Novice Heifer: Cole Bowen, Wyandot County, Crossbred

6th Overall Novice Heifer: Colton Beck, Morrow County, % Charolais

7th Overall Novice Heifer: Caroline Tilton, Richland County, Shorthorn

8th Overall Novice Heifer: Lane Robinson, Noble County, Hereford

9th Overall Novice Heifer: McKayla Nelson, Meigs County, % Simmental

10th Overall Novice Heifer: Hunter Sawyers, Brown County, Crossbred

Champion Novice Market Animal: Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County, Charolais

Reserve Champion Novice Market Animal: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County, AOB

3rd Overall Novice Market Animal: Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County, Maine—Anjou

4th Overall Novice Market Animal: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County, Simmental

5th Overall Novice Market Animal: Ella Reed, Fairfield County, Crossbred

6th Overall Novice Market Animal: Colton Braska, Richland County, Crossbred

7th Overall Novice Market Animal: Karissa Treadway, Warren County, Market Heifer

7th Overall Novice Market Animal: Aubrey Clark, Pickaway County, ShorthornPlus

8th Overall Novice Market Animal: Alexis Oda, Preble County, Shorthorn

9th Overall Novice Market Animal: Kaden McGuffey, Champaign County, Crossbred

10th Overall Novice Market Animal: Logan Brinker, Wood County, Market Heifer

Bred & Owned Champions

Champion Bred and Owned Heifer: D’lelah Laber, Highland County, High % AOB

Reserve Bred and Owned Heifer: Kolten Greenhorn, Green County, Shorthorn

Third Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County, Hereford

4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: Collin Fedderke, Henry County, % Simmental

4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County, MaineTainer

5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: Harrison Blay, Portage County, Angus

Champion Bred and Owned Market Animal: Jacob Wiechart, Putnam County, Hereford

Reserve Bred and Owned Market Animal: Mason Love, Fairfield County, Hereford

3rd Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County, AOB

4th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County, Chianina

5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal: Karli Gaddis, Morrow County, Simmental

Buckeye Breeders Series Champions

The Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) recognizes breeders and exhibitors who show cattle bred, born and raised in Ohio.

BBS Heifers

Champion Angus Heifer BBS: Delaney Jones, Allen County

Reserve Angus Heifer BBS: Luke Leith, Lawrence County

Champion Charolais Heifer BBS: Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve Charolais Heifer BBS: McKenzie Riley, Fayette County

Champion % Charolais Heifer BBS: Hanna Schroeder, Putnam County

Reserve % Charolais Heifer BBS: Afton Douglas, Mahoning County

Champion Chianina Heifer BBS: Allison Herr, Fulton County

Reserve Chianina Heifer BBS: Audrey Ross, Athens County

Champion Hereford Heifer BBS: Mason Love, Fairfield County

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer BBS: Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County

Champion High Maine Heifer BBS: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County

Reserve High Maine Heifer BBS: Hailey Cornett, Highland County

Champion Maintainer Heifer BBS: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County

Reserve Maintainer Heifer BBS: Owen Fennig, Mercer County

Champion Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

Reserve Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County

Champion Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Ethan Davies, Wood County

Reserve Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Garrett Luallen, Muskingum County

Champion Simmental Heifer BBS: Matthew Koverman, Scioto County

Reserve Simmental Heifer BBS: Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County

Champion % Simmental Heifer BBS: Mallory Myers, Licking County

Reserve % Simmental Heifer BBS: Kenall Davies, Wood County

High % AOB Heifer BBS: D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Reserve High % AOB Heifer BBS: Emma Yochum, Highland County

Low % AOB Heifer BBS: Aubrey Taylor, Wyandot County

Low % AOB Heifer BBS: Terry Ball, Mahoning County

BBS Steers

Champion Angus Steer BBS: Ellie Kidwell, Knox County

Reserve Angus Steer BBS: Isaac Miley, Noble County

Champion Charolais Steer BBS: Macie Riley, Fayette County

Reserve Charolais Steer BBS: Tatumn Poff, Geauga County

Champion Chianina Steer BBS: Jenna Young, Harrison County

Reserve Chianina Steer BBS: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

Champion Hereford Steer BBS: Mason Love, Fairfield County

Reserve Hereford Steer BBS: Jacob Weichart, Putnam County

Champion Maine Steer BBS: Claire Kramer, Hancock County

Reserve Maine Steer BBS: Elizabeth Bok, Defiance County

Champion Shorthorn Steer BBS: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County

Reserve Shorthorn Steer BBS: Luke Schroeder, Defiance County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer BBS: Allison Lust, Crawford County

Reserve Shorthorn Plus Steer BBS: Grace Bok, Defiance County

Champion Simmental Steer BBS: Karli Gaddis, Morrow County

Reserve Simmental Steer BBS: Cheyenne Myers, Stark County

Champion Mini Hereford Steer BBS: Seamus Bly, Lake County

Reserve Mini Hereford Steer BBS: Seamus Bly, Lake County

Champion AOB Steer BBS: Kyle Kardotske, Huron County

Reserve AOB Steer BBS: Landon Moore, Fairfield County

BEST Committee

The OCA BEST program functions through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Todd Pugh, Stark County; Vice—Chairman – Mark Hara, Franklin County; Drew Baus, Wood County; Brandon Corry, Greene County; Alice Frazier, Jackson County; Chase Gostomsky, Darke County; Kim Herman, Allen County; Ian Van Kirk, Licking County; Roger Hunker, Huron County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Trevor Tom, Muskingum County; Linde Sutherly, Clark County; Erin Alava, Hancock County; Shane Riley, Fayette County; Ben Dickson, Morrow County; and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director.

This season’s Junior Representatives were Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Ellie Kidwell, Knox County; Grace England, Portage County; and Owen Brinker, Wood County. Riley and England will be continuing for their second term in the 2021—22 BEST show season. The new Junior Representatives serving their first term next season are Dawson Osborn, Highland County, Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County, and Payton Shepard, Henry County.