Cattlemen youth celebrate another successful BEST season

Awards and prizes filled the stage as families gathered to commemorate an unusual year at the annual Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) awards banquet held on May 1 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus. Over 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.
This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. Over 592 youth participants showed 850 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.
The 2020—2021 sponsoring partners for the BEST program were Ag—Pro Companies and John Deere, Bob Evans Farms, Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric — The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., Farm Credit Mid—America, Ohio Farm Bureau, The Folks Printing, Frazier Farms, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating and Weaver Leather Livestock.
The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 1,280 pounds of pop tabs were accumulated and this year’s donation total was $23,467. The highest donations were from Weston and Lawson Grauer, Richland County with $2,925 and Austin Sutherly, Clark County with $1,100. Cheyenne Baker, Preble County, submitted the most pop tabs with 472 pounds.
“Of all the prizes and awards given to these kids at the end of the season, the most exciting part to them is the community service. They are always so eager to be involved in this project, and I hope it is something they will take with them as they get older and grow to become leaders for Ohio’s cattle industry,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator.
Thanks to the program’s generous sponsors, many door prize giveaways and drawings were held. The hottest drawings were for the BEST trailer, the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) trailer (both trailers donated by M.H. EBY) and the John Deere Gator (donated by Ag—Pro). The winners of these prizes receive a full year’s use of the item. The following were this year’s winners:
• BEST EBY trailer — Maximus Krempasky, Clark County
• Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) EBY trailer — Josie Kidwell, Knox County
• John Deere Gator — Miley’s Windy Ridge Farm, Noble County.
The Novice Division of BEST includes first year participants. All Novice exhibitors were given an entry into their own unique drawing for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season. This year’s prize was a grooming chute donated by Weaver Leather Livestock. The winner of the grooming chute was Olivia Wood of Meigs County.
The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the hard work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards presented throughout the night.
Character traits winners
OCA and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver sponsored the 2021 BEST character awards, highlighting dependability, courage, generosity, passion and joyfulness. Any OCA member, BEST participant or their parents could nominate exhibitors for any of these traits. This year’s winners were:
Dependability — Ray Beneker, Butler County
Dependability — McKenzie Riley, Fayette County
Generosity — Cheyenne Baker, Preble County
Generosity — Ashton Bain, Highland County
Courage — Owen Bailey, Wayne County
Passion — Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County
Joyfulness — Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
Youth scholarships
BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year four $1,000 scholarships were awarded to: Victoria Waits, Fayette County; Jacob LeBrun, Scioto County; Macie Riley, Fayette County; and Megan Garrison, Belmont County.
Stockmanship Division
The Stockmanship Division of BEST offers contests for participants to showcase their abilities and talents outside of the ring. This year, the program hosted four different contests that were Prepared Speaking, Salesmanship, Cattlemen’s Challenge and the Fitting Contest. This year’s overall Stockmanship winners were:
Beginner Stockmanship Division
Champion — Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Reserve Champion — Gavin Richards, Wood County and Blaine Evans, Tuscarawas county
3rd Overall — Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
4th Overall — Taylor Wadsworth, Portage County
5th Overall — Blake Osborn, Highland County
Junior Stockmanship Division
Champion — Ashton Bain, Highland County
Reserve Champion — Brady Evans, Tuscarawas County
3rd Overall — Emma Lewis, Champaign County
4th Overall — Asa Minton, Adams County
Novice Stockmanship Division
Champion — Brock Perry, Ottawa County
Reserve Champion — Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
3rd Overall — Erika Grum, Licking County
4th Overall — Colten Beck, Morrow County, and Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County
5th Overall — Cain Sullivan, Hardin County
Intermediate Stockmanship Division
Champion — Grant Helsinger, Montgomery County
Reserve Champion — Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
3rd Overall — Taylor Poff, Geauga County
4th Overall — Luke Jennings, Clermont County
5th Overall — Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County
Senior Stockmanship Division
Champion — Garrett Bosse, Geauga County
Reserve Champion — Dawson Osborn, Highland County, and McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
3rd Overall — Karli Gaddis, Morrow County, and Kaysie Healy, Geauga County
4th Overall — Erika Scott, Portage County, and Cheyenne Baker, Preble County
5th Overall — Madisen Jolliff, Hardin County.
Photography contest
Beginner Division
1st Place — Brianna Foxx, Highland County — “Stopping to smell the roses, well daffodils”
2nd Place — Blaine Evans, Tuscarawas County — “Supper Time”
3rd Place — Brianna Foxx, Highland County — “Make sure you get my best side”
Junior Division
1st Place — Masen Jolliff, Hardin County — “Milk Mustache”
2nd Place — Paige Gehret, Darke County — “Perspective”
3rd Place — Emma Yochum, Highland COunty — “Calving Season”
Intermediate Division
1st Place — Emily Musser, Logan County — “Good end to an honest day of work”
2nd Place — Tatumn Poff, Geauga County — “The win is right under your nose”
3rd Place — Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County — “Secret Angel”
Senior Division
1st Place — Madisen Jolliff, Hardin County — “Beauty in the snow”
2nd Place — Kaysie Healy, Ashtabula County — “It’s been a long day”
3rd Place — Kaysie Healy, Ashtabula County — “Can I help MOO”
Adult Division
1st Place — Lindsey Wichart, Putnam County — “The snuggle is real”
2nd Place — Kim Videkovich, Pickaway County — “Barnyard night light”
3rd Place — Susie Perry, Ottawa County — “God bless stockshows”
Editor’s Choice
Editor’s Choice Award — Emily Musser, Logan County — “Good end to an honest day of work”
Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention — Tatumn Poff, Geauga County — “The win is right under your nose”
Showmanship
Beginner Division
Champion Beginner: Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Reserve Champion Beginner: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
3rd Overall Beginner: Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
4th Overall Beginner: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
5th Overall Beginner: Grace Sautter, Sandusky County
6th Overall Beginner: D’lelah Laber, Highland County
7th Overall Beginner: Claire Kramer, Hancock County
8th Overall Beginner: Ridge Wendling, Richland County
9th Overall Beginner: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
10th Overall Beginner: Jozie Beiser, Preble County
Junior Division
Champion Junior: Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Champion Junior: Emma Yochum, Highland County
3rd Overall Junior: Ashton Bain, Highland County
4th Overall Junior: Tucker Shepard, Henry County
5th Overall Junior: Alexis Perry, Ottawa County
6th Overall Junior: Kendall Bishop, Clark County
6th Overall Junior: Andrew Johnson, Preble County
6th Overall Junior: Carly Sanders, Highland County
7th Overall Junior: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County
8th Overall Junior: Rees Toler, Gallia County
9th Overall Junior: Essie Mcguire, Champaign County
10th Overall Junior: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County
Novice Division
Champion Novice: Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County
Reserve Champion Novice: Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
3rd Overall Novice: Karissa Treadway, Warren County
4th Overall Novice: Colton Beck, Morrow County
5th Overall Novice: Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County
7th Overall Novice: Caroline Tilton, Richland County
8th Overall Novice: Josie Kiefer, Butler County
9th Overall Novice: Aubrey Clark, Pickaway County
10th Overall: McKayla Nelson, Meigs County
Intermediate Division
Champion Intermediate: Mallory Myers, Licking County
Reserve Champion Intermediate: Luke Jennings , Clermont County
3rd Overall Intermediate: Carly Csapo, Wayne County
4th Overall Intermediate: Darby Ayars, Champaign County
5th Overall Intermediate: Shae Conrad, Champaign County
6th Overall Intermediate: Hannah Lang, Wood County
7th Overall Intermediate: Hudson Drake, Ross County
8th Overall Intermediate: Sydney Sanders, Highland County
9th Overall Intermediate: Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
10th Overall Intermediate: Lukas Perry, Ottawa County
Senior Division
Champion Senior: Emily Jones, Butler County
Reserve Champion Senior: Collin Fedderke, Henry County
3rd Overall Senior: Halee Robinson, Athens County
4th Overall Senior: Sydney Mazey, Wood County
5th Overall Senior: Alyssa Carter, Warren County
6th Overall Senior: Samantha Wallace, Sandusky County
7th Overall Senior: Erin Pope, Gallia County
8th Overall Senior: Megan Garrison, Belmont County
9th Overall Senior: McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
10th Overall Senior: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County
Breed Division Champions
Champion Angus Heifer: Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer: Emma Graft, Butler County
3rd Overall Angus Heifer: Emma Helsinger, Preble County
4th Overall Angus Heifer: John Goebel, Williams County
5th Overall Angus Heifer: Luke Leith, Lawrence County
5th Overall Angus Heifer: Carly Sanders, Highland County
Champion Angus Steer: Camdyn Burns, Union County
Reserve Champion Angus Steer: Ellie Kidwell, Knox County
Champion Charolais Heifer: Luke Leith, Lawrence County
Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer: Mackenzie Grimm, Clark County
Champion Charolais Steer: Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County
Reserve Champion Charolais Steer: Macie Riley, Fayette County
Champion % Charolais Heifer: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
Reserve Champion % Charolais Heifer: Trayden Schumacher, Richland County
Champion Chianina Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County
Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer: Allison Herr, Fulton County
Champion Chianina Steer: Jenna Young, Harrison County
Reserve Champion Chianina Steer: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
3rd Overall Chianina Steer: Rees Toler, Gallia County
4th Overall Chianina Steer: Caleb Bame, Hancock County
5th Overall Chianina Steer: Brooklyn Conrad, Butler County
Champion Hereford Heifer: Mason Love, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County
3rd Overall Hereford Heifer: Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County
4th Overall Hereford Heifer: Shelby Manning, Darke County
5th Overall Hereford Heifer: Pacee Miller, Holmes County
Champion Hereford Steer: Jacob Weichart, Putnam County
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer: Mason Love, Fairfield County
Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer: Collin Fedderke, Henry County
Reserve Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer: Hudson Drake, Ross County
Champion Mainetainer Heifer: Carly Sanders, Highland County
Reserve Champion Mainetainer Heifer: Darby Ayars, Champaign County
3rd Overall Mainetainer Heifer: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
4th Overall Maintainer Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County
5th Overall Mainetainer Heifer: Alyson Simpson, Adams County
Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Shala Graham, Licking County
Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer: Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County
3rd Overall Maine Anjou Steer: Claire Kramer, Hancock County
4th Overall Maine Anjou Steer: Elizabeth Bok, Defiance County
5th Overall Maine Anjou Steer: Lukas Perry, Ottawa County
Champion Shorthorn Heifer: Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer: McKala Grauel, Morrow County
3rd Overall Shorthorn Heifer: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
4th Overall Shorthorn Heifer: Alyssa Carter, Warren County
5th Overall Shorthorn Heifer: Skylar Ward, Preble County
Champion Shorthorn Steer: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County
Reserve Shorthorn Steer: Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Ethan Davies, Wood County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Allison Lust, Crawford County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer: Grace Bok, Defiance County
3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer: Tyler Neill, Huron County
4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County
5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Champion Simmental Heifer: Matthew Koverman, Scioto County
Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer: Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
Champion % Simmental Heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer: Kendall Davies, Wood County
3rd Overall % Simmental Heifer: Mallory Myers, Licking County
4th Overall % Simmental Heifer: Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County
5th Overall % Simmental Heifer: Collin Fedderke, Henry County
Champion Simmental Steer: Karli Gaddis, Morrow County
Reserve Champion Simmental Steer: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County
Champion Miniature Hereford Heifer: Annabelle Johnson, Preble County
Reserve Champion Miniature Hereford Heifer: Emma Pitstick, Madison County
Champion and Reserve Champion Miniature Hereford Steer: Seamus Bly, Lake County
Champion High % AOB Heifer: D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer: Emma Yochum, Highland County
Champion Low % AOB Heifer: Darby Ayars, Champaign County
Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer: Shayla Sancic, Stark County
Champion AOB Steer: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County
Reserve Champion AOB Steer: Landon Moore, Fairfield County
Champion Crossbred Heifer: Tucker Shepard, Henry County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County
3rd Overall Crossbred Heifer: Kinley Porter, Muskingum County
4th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Tyler Dahse, Gallia County
5th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Wyatt Luallen, Muskingum County
5th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Sydney Mazey, Wood County
6th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
7th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Samantha Wallace, Sandusky County
8th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Cole Bromley, Muskingum County
9th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Claire Kramer, Hancock County
10th Overall Crossbred Heifer: Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County
Champion Market Heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County
3rd Overall Market Heifer: Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County
4th Overall Market Heifer: Luke Fulton, Miami County
5th Overall Market Heifer: Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Champion Crossbred Steer: Jenna Young, Harrison County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer: Carly Csapo, Wayne County
3rd Overall Crossbred Steer: Fox Morgan, Perry County
4th Overall Crossbred Steer: Calvin Trigg, Fairfield County
5th Overall Crossbred Steer: Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
6th Overall Crossbred Steer: Megan Garrison, Belmont County
7th Overall Crossbred Steer: Dawson Osborn, Highland County
8th Overall Crossbred Steer: Mason Powell, Morrow County
9th Overall Crossbred Steer: Haliegh Stephens, Ashland County
10th Overall Crossbred Steer: Ella Reed, Fairfield County
11th Overall Crossbred Steer: Makayla Vest, Perry County
12th Overall Crossbred Steer: Mya Hetrick, Sandusky County
13th Overall Crossbred Steer: Jocelyn Bellville, Wood County
13th Overall Crossbred Steer: Claire Kramer, Hancock County
14th Overall Crossbred Steer: Kyleigh Hatfield, Muskingum County
15th Overall Crossbred Steer: Chase Boring, Perry County
15th Overall Crossbred Steer: Colton Braska, Richland County
Novice Champions
Champion Novice Heifer: Colton Beck, Morrow County, Hereford
Reserve Champion Novice Heifer: Karissa Treadway, Warren County, % Simmental
3rd Overall Novice Heifer: Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County, Hereford
4th Overall Novice Heifer: Elijah Wright, Licking County, Crossbred
5th Overall Novice Heifer: Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County, MaineTainer
6th Overall Novice Heifer: Cole Bowen, Wyandot County, Crossbred
6th Overall Novice Heifer: Colton Beck, Morrow County, % Charolais
7th Overall Novice Heifer: Caroline Tilton, Richland County, Shorthorn
8th Overall Novice Heifer: Lane Robinson, Noble County, Hereford
9th Overall Novice Heifer: McKayla Nelson, Meigs County, % Simmental
10th Overall Novice Heifer: Hunter Sawyers, Brown County, Crossbred
Champion Novice Market Animal: Hunter Shumaker, Clinton County, Charolais
Reserve Champion Novice Market Animal: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County, AOB
3rd Overall Novice Market Animal: Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County, Maine—Anjou
4th Overall Novice Market Animal: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County, Simmental
5th Overall Novice Market Animal: Ella Reed, Fairfield County, Crossbred
6th Overall Novice Market Animal: Colton Braska, Richland County, Crossbred
7th Overall Novice Market Animal: Karissa Treadway, Warren County, Market Heifer
7th Overall Novice Market Animal: Aubrey Clark, Pickaway County, ShorthornPlus
8th Overall Novice Market Animal: Alexis Oda, Preble County, Shorthorn
9th Overall Novice Market Animal: Kaden McGuffey, Champaign County, Crossbred
10th Overall Novice Market Animal: Logan Brinker, Wood County, Market Heifer
Bred & Owned Champions
Champion Bred and Owned Heifer: D’lelah Laber, Highland County, High % AOB
Reserve Bred and Owned Heifer: Kolten Greenhorn, Green County, Shorthorn
Third Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County, Hereford
4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: Collin Fedderke, Henry County, % Simmental
4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: Owen Fennig, Mercer County, MaineTainer
5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer: Harrison Blay, Portage County, Angus
Champion Bred and Owned Market Animal: Jacob Wiechart, Putnam County, Hereford
Reserve Bred and Owned Market Animal: Mason Love, Fairfield County, Hereford
3rd Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County, AOB
4th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County, Chianina
5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal: Karli Gaddis, Morrow County, Simmental
Buckeye Breeders Series Champions
The Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) recognizes breeders and exhibitors who show cattle bred, born and raised in Ohio.
BBS Heifers
Champion Angus Heifer BBS: Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Angus Heifer BBS: Luke Leith, Lawrence County
Champion Charolais Heifer BBS: Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve Charolais Heifer BBS: McKenzie Riley, Fayette County
Champion % Charolais Heifer BBS: Hanna Schroeder, Putnam County
Reserve % Charolais Heifer BBS: Afton Douglas, Mahoning County
Champion Chianina Heifer BBS: Allison Herr, Fulton County
Reserve Chianina Heifer BBS: Audrey Ross, Athens County
Champion Hereford Heifer BBS: Mason Love, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer BBS: Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County
Champion High Maine Heifer BBS: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County
Reserve High Maine Heifer BBS: Hailey Cornett, Highland County
Champion Maintainer Heifer BBS: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
Reserve Maintainer Heifer BBS: Owen Fennig, Mercer County
Champion Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Reserve Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County
Champion Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Ethan Davies, Wood County
Reserve Shorthorn Heifer BBS: Garrett Luallen, Muskingum County
Champion Simmental Heifer BBS: Matthew Koverman, Scioto County
Reserve Simmental Heifer BBS: Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
Champion % Simmental Heifer BBS: Mallory Myers, Licking County
Reserve % Simmental Heifer BBS: Kenall Davies, Wood County
High % AOB Heifer BBS: D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve High % AOB Heifer BBS: Emma Yochum, Highland County
Low % AOB Heifer BBS: Aubrey Taylor, Wyandot County
Low % AOB Heifer BBS: Terry Ball, Mahoning County
BBS Steers
Champion Angus Steer BBS: Ellie Kidwell, Knox County
Reserve Angus Steer BBS: Isaac Miley, Noble County
Champion Charolais Steer BBS: Macie Riley, Fayette County
Reserve Charolais Steer BBS: Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
Champion Chianina Steer BBS: Jenna Young, Harrison County
Reserve Chianina Steer BBS: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
Champion Hereford Steer BBS: Mason Love, Fairfield County
Reserve Hereford Steer BBS: Jacob Weichart, Putnam County
Champion Maine Steer BBS: Claire Kramer, Hancock County
Reserve Maine Steer BBS: Elizabeth Bok, Defiance County
Champion Shorthorn Steer BBS: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County
Reserve Shorthorn Steer BBS: Luke Schroeder, Defiance County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer BBS: Allison Lust, Crawford County
Reserve Shorthorn Plus Steer BBS: Grace Bok, Defiance County
Champion Simmental Steer BBS: Karli Gaddis, Morrow County
Reserve Simmental Steer BBS: Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
Champion Mini Hereford Steer BBS: Seamus Bly, Lake County
Reserve Mini Hereford Steer BBS: Seamus Bly, Lake County
Champion AOB Steer BBS: Kyle Kardotske, Huron County
Reserve AOB Steer BBS: Landon Moore, Fairfield County
BEST Committee
The OCA BEST program functions through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Todd Pugh, Stark County; Vice—Chairman – Mark Hara, Franklin County; Drew Baus, Wood County; Brandon Corry, Greene County; Alice Frazier, Jackson County; Chase Gostomsky, Darke County; Kim Herman, Allen County; Ian Van Kirk, Licking County; Roger Hunker, Huron County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Trevor Tom, Muskingum County; Linde Sutherly, Clark County; Erin Alava, Hancock County; Shane Riley, Fayette County; Ben Dickson, Morrow County; and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director.
This season’s Junior Representatives were Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Ellie Kidwell, Knox County; Grace England, Portage County; and Owen Brinker, Wood County. Riley and England will be continuing for their second term in the 2021—22 BEST show season. The new Junior Representatives serving their first term next season are Dawson Osborn, Highland County, Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County, and Payton Shepard, Henry County.