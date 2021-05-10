Heavy rains bog down planting efforts

Share Facebook

Ross Black

Any moisture deficit we had is pretty well gone. In the last couple weeks we had approximately 4.5 inches of rain and any field work has slowed to a halt here. I did get some corn planted and I got enough beans planted to get the planter running. Last Sunday, thanks to the vertical tillage, we bought ourselves a couple of drying hours. Without that I don’t think there could have been any way we would have planted in the last week.

I have seen some spiking of the corn and that is about it. As cold as the temperatures were, I was not too scared to get the corn down in the ground to wait on warmer weather. We have some forecasted lows down to 35 or 36 degrees so that is a little nerve-wracking, but it looks like we’ll get to the mid-70s next weekend. We’re hoping that comes sooner rather than later.

Our wheat is trying to shoot some heads and it would be nice to get them out and get some fungicide on them. We like to see the head out and just right before the pollen accumulates on the head is the perfect time to spray it.

The ponding is not nearly as bad as I thought it would be. The blessing in disguise with all of this rain has been that it did not all come at once. We’d get an inch and then another half inch. The water had some time to go down. I saw three or four water holes coming in the drive this morning, so it is not as bad as I thought it could be, but the Scioto River is starting to come out of its banks.

Hopefully with some sun and wind we can get the planters back out this weekend. There are some guys around here who haven’t planted anything. They might be the smartest folks out of all of us because they do not have crops under water right now.

Bill Daugherty

I don’t think we missed any of the rains. We have gotten close to 4 inches since last Sunday. There is a little flooding in the area after we got 1.6 to 1.75 inches yesterday and last night. We really haven’t turned a wheel since last Sunday. We have about 210 acres of corn in and about 90 acres of beans in. Our rye is all off and in the bunk and in good shape. That felt really good to get that done. We did some travelling on Mother’s Day and saw quite a bit of rye laying out the fields. Hopefully things will dry out and they can get it up.

We’d like to make first cutting hay this week but things are going to have to dry out a little before we get moving. The hay has really taken off with the moisture we’ve had. If we could get some heat units I think it would grow even more.

Most of the ground we have planted was on sandy, gravelly river bottom ground. Any ponding should disappear pretty rapidly and we feel pretty good about most of that. We planted a few hill fields and there is no ponding that can really happen in those. We feel confident that 90% or 95% of what we’ve planted should be in good shape.

I’m hoping we can start mowing haylage on Tuesday or Wednesday and then we’ll get back into corn and beans. It is just going to take a while for these fields to dry out.

The forecast right now looks dry through next Sunday and warming up as the week goes along. We’d like to see temperatures in the 70s to get things popping a little more consistently.

John Schumm

We are supposed to warm up in the mid-50s the next day or two and then warm up some more after that. The extended forecast for next week has temperatures up to 75 or 80 degrees. That is certainly something we could use.

A week ago we got 2.4 inches and then yesterday we had 1.6 inches. To the south they had another couple of inches yesterday, so we are pretty wet. We had frost this morning and there is supposed to be a light frost again tomorrow. We have some beans that are up. They took the first frost pretty well, and so far they have come through it and are looking pretty good. Sunshine is huge right now in helping these crops in the ground get up.

We planted a few more fields of soybeans in our cereal rye before the rain. We had some planter issues with the corn so we didn’t get much planted. The ground was really hard.

I am driving around looking at our fields today. There is not a lot of water standing. It gets off pretty well. Our rye is out in full head and I look for it to pollinate here in the next week. We are going to harvest some rye, usually around July 15, 10 days or so after wheat harvest. It is a little bit longer maturity than wheat.

The crops that have been planted are going to need some sunshine and maybe even a timely little shower to get them up and out of the ground. There are some places out here with all of this rainfall that are going to get hard.

Pray for better weather — that’s about all I can say.

Don Jackson

It is pretty cold and wet. Overall I guess we are not doing too bad. It looks like we may have some promising heat come in toward the end of the week. This past week we had about 1.5 inches last Sunday night, but we were fortunate in this last rain to only get about .7 yesterday. North of Interstate 70 they got anywhere from 2 to 3 inches.

Unfortunately I think we are catching up to normal on moisture now. Our soils are pretty well saturated, but the ground is holding up pretty well. The wet weather is not what is hurting us now, it is the cold weather.

We are probably about up to 30% or 40% planted on both corn and beans. We had 2.5 good days. We shut down about noon on that Wednesday when we finished up a farm before the first go around of rain. Last weekend we got in another field. We were debating what to do. It planted beautiful and it went in nice. We tried to stick with our well-drained soils.

Beans are popping up. Corn started pointing through. This morning I can see down the row behind my house. I want to get out there and see what kind of emergence we are getting. The even emergence we all want kind of goes out the window when we get into these kinds of conditions.

If we don’t get any more rain, we could be back in by the end of the week. By then, with it warming up, the ground can get hard and people look at you funny when you say you’re going to need a shower again to soften it up. Getting what is in the ground up is almost more important as getting more in.

I have seen some fields planted a week or 10 days earlier than ours and there were some pretty decent stands, but it was yellow as can be. It is amazing what it can go through and still emerge like that.