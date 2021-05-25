Lori Ziehr as named Acting State Conservationist for NRCS

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is pleased to announce Lori Ziehr as the Acting Ohio State Conservationist. Ziehr comes to Ohio from Texas where she serves as the Assistant State Conservationist (ASTC) for Programs.

During her 23 years with NRCS, Ziehr has served in technical positions such as rangeland management specialist and agronomist, in addition to technology and leadership positions. She also served as Acting ASTC for Management and Strategy in Louisiana and Acting State Conservationist in Montana.

“I am excited about this opportunity to serve as Ohio’s State Conservationist,” said Ziehr. “I look forward to working closely with Ohio NRCS’ partners and staff helping producers, farmers and woodland owners put conservation on the ground.”

During her time in Ohio, Ziehr looks forward to learning more about Ohio’s unique partnerships associated with the Great Lakes and visiting the state’s many farm operations and urban agriculture programs.

John Wilson, who serves as the Ohio Acting State Conservationist for NRCS, was recently selected as the Deputy State Conservationist in Arkansas. He has 34 years with the agency serving in a variety of leadership roles including Ohio NRCS ASTC for Programs, State Administrative Officer and ASTC for Field Operations in Area I.

Wilson and Ziehr will transition to their new roles on June 6, 2021.

For more information about Ohio NRCS programs and technical assistance, visit www.oh.nrcs.usda.gov.