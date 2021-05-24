Major progress in planted acres with cooperative weather

Share Facebook

Ideal weather and soil conditions during most of the week promoted planting progress and other field activities throughout the week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 75% adequate to surplus, down 22 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending May 23 averaged 4.9 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.11 inches of precipitation. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 23.

In addition to planting activities, farmers conducted tillage, spraying, and haymaking activities. Oats were 88% emerged and were rated 69% good to excellent condition. Corn planted progress was 76% complete and corn emerged was at 38%. Soybeans planted progress was ahead of the five-year average at 66% while soybeans emerged was 28%. Winter wheat jointing was 94% and the winter wheat crop was rated 74% good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 76% good to excellent condition.

