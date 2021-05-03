Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members Compete at State FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30 members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio FFA Virtual State Convention. Members were recognized for various accomplishments and competed in several contests.



Motivation speakers at the convention included the National FFA Vice President Artha Jonassaint and State FFA President Bethany Starlin. Serving as voting delegates were Isaac Beal and Adi Richter with the assistance of Luke Brunke.



The highlight of the event was the conferring of the State FFA Degree. This year, Miami East High School had five members receive such an honor. Seniors Erin Baker, Sarah Blocher, Carter Gilbert, Jimmy Sutherly, and Seth Wells earned the degree. The degree requirements are based on their earned income from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, leadership experience, and FFA and community activities.



During the National Chapter Award results the chapter placed in the Top 10 in the area of Building Communities and was named a Gold Medal Chapter. These results are from the chapter’s National Chapter Application. The application will now be sent to the National FFA for review and placing. Members sharing informational presentations were Carter Gilbert and Lauren Wright.



Students were recognized for having outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs through the State Proficiency Award program. All students earned a cash prize and were recognized on stage with a plaque. Lauren Wright was named the State Winner in the area of Vegetable Production. She will now have her application forwarded to National FFA for further competition. Additionally, in proficiency awards Emma Sutherly was named second in the area Goat Production.



Past chapter officers submitted their year’s officer books. Carter Gilbert, Paige Pence, and Libby Carpenter received state recognition for completing a Gold Rated Chapter Secretary’s, Treasurer’s Book and Reporter’s Book, respectively.

Lauren Wright



Lauren Wright was recognized as the state winner in the Grain Merchandising Career Development Event. The chapter was recognized as a participating chapter in the Charitable Giving Program.



Members attending a group watch gathering were Madison Avey, Jadyn Bair, Erin Baker, Isaac Beal, Makayla Brittain, Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Libby Carpenter, Keyara Davis, Martin Desautels, Katelynn Dill, Ethan Fine, Ayla Gilbert, Carter Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Kylie Haught, Alaina Helsinger, Michael Hohenstein, Abigail Kadel, Keira Kirby, Kyle Larson, Brayden Link, Jadyn Maingi, Evan Massie, Madison Maxson, Trenton Maxson, Mckayah Musselman, Jillian Niswonger, Elisabeth Norman, Lindsey Ott, Ethan Paulus, Paige Pence, Logan Phillips, Rylee Puthoff, Jacob Roeth, Ty Roeth, Sera Rush, Olivia Shaffer, Jimmy Sutherly, Brooklyn Taylor, Leann Vernon, Thomas Wallace, Kaden Weldy, Dustin Winner, Lauren Wright, and Braden Zekas.