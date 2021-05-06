Miami Trace FFA Members Qualify for National CDE Event

Share Facebook

The Miami Trace FFA Chapter from Washington C.H., Ohio will send members to Indianapolis as they vie for national honors in the area of poultry evaluation. Newly Weds Foods, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc. and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association sponsors the national event. FFA members who will represent the chapter include Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, Jenna Goddard, and Jonah Goddard. Amanda Swigert is the coach and FFA advisor for the team. Participants in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) select live meat-type chickens for broiler breeding, evaluate and place live egg-type hens, and rate the finished product by evaluating and grading ready-to-cook carcasses and parts of chickens and turkeys. These members won the Ohio poultry evaluation CDE in late March through a virtual competition.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.