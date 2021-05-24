Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Hosts 2021 Ag Awareness Day

Share Facebook

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Ag Awareness day for the elementary school on Friday, May 21st. During the day over 600 elementary school students rotated through four educational stations including a large animal station, small animal station, tractor station, and a flower planting station. The large animal station included ponies, a goat, and a cow. The small animal station included rabbits, guineafowl, chickens, and guinea pigs. There were four different tractors. Additionally, each student got to take home a planter to grow flowers at home. Miss Kimball would like to extend a special thank you to the members who helped make the day a success!