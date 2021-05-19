Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Hosts Annual Parent-Member Banquet

Share Facebook

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Parent-Member Banquet on Saturday, May 15th. During the banquet members were recognized for their achievements throughout the year. Four members earned their Discovery Degree, 19 members earned their Greenhand Degree and seven members earned their Chapter Degree. Emma Deeter was named Star Greenhand and Tyler Kress was named Star Chapter Farmer. Additionally, two Honorary Chapter members, Ms. Abby Kurtz and Mr. Ben Moore, were inducted. Finally, the newly elected officer team was installed as follows: President- Carter Tinnerman, Vice President- Taylor Falb, Secretary- Emmie Bohse, Treasurer- Tyler Kress, Reporter- Emma Deeter, Sentinel- Tyler Leffew, and Student Advisor- Gavin Spitler. We would like to extend a special thank you to Karen and Jack Wellbaum, Laura’s Country Diner, Wertz Hardware, Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, Kress Farms, Mary K. Miller, Hissong Family Farms Blue and John Leffew of John Construction for sponsoring our awards!