Northwestern-Wayne FFA Members participate in Spring State Career Development Events

The Northwestern-Wayne FFA had a very successful year with the members participation in Career Development Events. A career development event prepares members for events outside of FFA while focusing on their success. FFA members study and gain knowledge to succeed in a related career. Our Chapter participates in numerous CDE’s throughout the year.

The Northwestern FFA participated in the Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event. The members who participated were Ari Borton, Valerie Imhoff, Melanie Imhoff, Ava Stoller, and Jadeyn Berry. Due to COVID-19 this CDE was held virtually. The purpose of the Milk Quality and Products CDE is to enhance learning activities related to milk quality, federal milk marketing, attributes of milk products and substitutes for them. The contest consists of milk flavor identification and evaluation, a California Mastitis test, cheese identifitcations, a written exam and problem solving. The Milk Quality and Products Judging team placed 2nd at the state level.

Member of the chapter, Audrey Franks, participated in the Poulty Career Development Event. The poultry contest focuses on meat products and egg quality. In this contest, participants grade carcasses, identify meat cutsm identify defects in ready to cook products, and evaluate eggs for their internal and external quality

In the Dairy Cattle Judging Career Development Event this year the team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, who placed 4th individually in the state, Lizzy Howman, Riley Stull, Kaleb Badger, Jacoby Gilbert, and Dugan McLaughlin. As a team members placed 4th in the state. In the competition they judge dairy cows and heifers based on their features. They also take a written test, judge pedigrees of cows, and complete sire selections.

The Dairy Handlers CDE is a state level competition that tests participants showmanship skills with dairy animals from heifers to aged cows. This year’s team consisted of Hanna Wilson, Jadeyn Berry, Jacoby Gilbert, and Jamison Gilbert. Hanna Wilson placed 1st in the state, Jamison Gilbert placed 4th, Jadeyn Berry placed 5th, and Jacoby Gilbert placed 7th. Congratulations to all!

Congratulations to all those who participated in spring CDE’s. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication!