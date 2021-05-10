Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 10, 2021

Share Facebook

We have a mostly dry week ahead of us. After the rain yesterday (and in many cases, “too much” rain, we will have to work through some drying for a number of days before we can talk much about getting back to planting and or field work. The biggest factor in determining our return to the fields will be how much rain was seen in specific areas. Rains of an inch or less may be able to get back at it by late Wednesday or Thursday. Rain totals from yesterday above 2″ will take longer, or course.

Today through Friday we see partly to mostly sunny skies and rain free weather. However, today, tomorrow and Wednesday we will stay below to well below normal on temperatures, which will likely mean slower evaporation potential and slower drying. In fact, Canadian high pressure sets up over Ohio for Wednesday. On the backside of that high, we see temps warm for the latter part of the week. That will accelerate drying and evaporation.

The weekend stays dry and warm too, with good southwest flow over the state. Next week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we see more unsettled weather trying to develop. especially later Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. We wont rule out scattered shower sin that period, but likely do not see coverage above 60%. Rain totals will be .1″-.4″. A cold front finally works into Ohio next Wednesday night and Thursday and could bring rain there, but still coverage is lacking. It is conceivable that some parts of Ohio make it through the next 10 days rain free. But we will see how next week’s pattern evolves as we work through this week. But, we do see a rain free window over the next week with good certainty. The map below shows rain potential today through Saturday.