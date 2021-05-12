Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 11, 2021

Share Facebook

We keep the forecast dry for the rest of the week this morning. Its another chilly start this morning, but we will start to see temps moderate this afternoon. Tomorrow daytime highs get closer to normal, and we should be near normal for Friday and the weekend. We expect full sunshine. Precipitation stays to our west next Monday as well, so we squeeze out partly sunny skies before clouds increase late in the day.

A few scattered showers are expected next Tuesday, but now look to stay north of I-70. Coverage will be 60%, and we can see rain totals of a few hundredths to .75″. The bigger totals will be farther north in MI and southern Ontario. The map below shows a new look at the system potential.

Lingering showers may be seen early Wednesday, but new data suggests we may dry down some the balance of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely through next Friday.

The extended forecast pattern goes drier this morning, as we are looking for potentially rain free weather all the way through the 26th. IF this forecast holds and verifies, we should see significant dry down in the next 10 days to 2 weeks….but everything hinges on what kind of moisture develops next Tuesday. Stay tuned.