Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 11, 2021

Near term forecast stays dry this morning. We are off to another chilly start with patchy frost over northern areas this morning. We will see one more run at this kind of scenario tomorrow morning, as we see arguably the coldest air of this Canadian airmass settling in over us tonight under building high pressure. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today, and then full sunshine tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon winds start to turn south and southwest on the backside of the high. That will allow for moderating temps.

The last half of the week will see temps return to normal. Sushine still dominates through saturday, but clouds will start to build late in hte day saturday. We see no threat of precipitation until after sunset saturday night.

Isolated showers can develop late Saturday night and then continue into Sunday morning to midday. Rain totals do not look spectacular but will still be from a few hundredths to a a few tenths…. mostly in western and SW OH. We really think that the Saturday night-Sunday period will stay dry in most areas.

Unsettled weather will be seen over the start of next week. Admittedly we see the biggest threat Monday and Tuesday farther west in Indiana. However, we will keep an increasing threat of scattered showers in our forecast at this time. Generally, we think there is a good chance of seeing fully dry weather from today through at least Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight Tuesday night and Wednesday we are looking for showers back in Indiana. Rain totals from the system will be from .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. We will swing back a bit drier behind the front late next week for Thursday into Friday.

After way too much rain this past weekend, with a little luck we can look for still a weeks worth of dry weather. The weekend moisture staying west is key…as is early week moisture. As it stands now the map below shows rain potential for the entire 10 day forecast window, with the bulk of the moisture coming in the last 2-3 days.