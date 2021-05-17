Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 17, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A large part of the state will make it through the next week with no rain, allowing for a good finish to planting. We do have some moisture in a few areas to start this week, though, before dry air comes in for everyone.

Today we will be dealing with showers mostly in SW OH. Draw a line from Van Wert to Charleston, WV…areas along and south of that line will see rains today, while areas north and east of the line will stay dry. Rain toals can be from .1″ to .6″ with with coverage at 80% south of the aforementioned lined. Tomorrow we cant rule out a few scattered showers again in far SW OH, but that will end up with coverage at only 10% of the entire state, with the rest of us seeing a mix of clouds and sun. Then, Wednesday morning we can see showers in NW OH giving a few hundredths to .25″ with coverage at 20%. But the rest of the state again just sees a mix of clouds and sun. All told, the moisture by midweek looks to be mostly .5″ or less, with only 60% coverage, and plenty of holes. The map below shows rain potential through Wednesday afternoon.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny in all areas by Wednesday afternoon, and then stay sunny, warm and dry for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be normal to above normal, and we see strong evaporation of at least .25″ of moisture leaving per day. This will allow even areas that see rain here to start the week to be back in the fields if needed by late week and weekend.

Next week on Monday we have a front sagging through from north to south, and it will trigger scattered showers. Rain totals likely will be only a few hundredths to .3″ with 60% coverage. We take a break overnight Monday night through the daytime hours Tuesday, but then next Tuesday night and Wednesday a second wave of moisture comes up from the SW and could produce .1″ to .75″ with 80% coverage. WE should dry down again next Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Temps next week look quite warm, and will be above normal on average over the next 10 days especially next week.