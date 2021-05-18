Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 18, 2021

Share Facebook

Mostly dry weather remains in our forecast for the rest of this week. Today we do have to deal with a few hit and miss showers over far western and southwestern counties, but the threat looks smaller than what we were seeing yesterday. We likely see only a few hundredths to a tenth over 10% of Ohio at most. The rest of us will turn out partly sunny. Tomorrow we see a mix of clouds and sun, but nothing more than an occasional spit or sprinkle. Drying both days, today and tomorrow, will be good, but likely not maximum evaporation, due to clouds and a bit of moisture lingering in the atmosphere from the system hitting areas much farther to our west.

The last part of the week will be fully sunny and warmer. We will be well above normal to finish the week and for this weekend. Evaporation will be at maximum all the way through, and we will have ample opportunity to finish planting and field work. The map below shows rain totals from today through Sunday, and the moisture shown basically happens in the next 24 hours or so.

Next week becomes a little more unsettled. The strong high that builds in over the southeast for the second half of this week and the weekend will move away, and that will allow a front to sag into Ohio on Monday out of the Great Lakes. Moisture with the front is not spectacular, but will bring potential for .1″-.5″ with coverage at 75% of Ohio. The unsettled pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday, as we cant rule out scattered showers. Coverage Tuesday will be 60% of the state, but Wednesday only 20% of the state, with the action staying near the Ohio River. However, that southern moisture Wednesday looks stronger with thunderstorms, and may linger into Thursday as well. As such, rain totals in far southern Ohio next week may be 1 or more, while the rest of us will be .75″ or less. So stay tuned. Even though totals are not huge, we do see some rain potential, so the field work window that we are seeing now may close for a time next week.