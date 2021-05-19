Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 19, 2021

Share Facebook

We are extending our dry window this morning. Right now we look to be sunny, warm and dry from today trough next Tuesday midday. Temps will be above normal, and evaporation at nearly a maximum, especially tomorrow through the weekend.

Next Tuesday afternoon, a frontal boundary pushes into NW OH out of the Great Lakes. Showers can develop along that front, but will have minor moisture potential only. We can see up to .25″ with coverage at not more than 40% of the state into the overnight. Better moisture develops Wednesday afternoon into Thursday along the front as it stalls in central to southern OH. Rain totals there can be .1″-.4″ with coverage at 60%.

The rest of next week, Thursday afternoon and Friday, we turn out partly sunny. We stay warm and likely will be a bit more humid. Generally, we should see field work really wrap up by the time we get to late next week. Even after moisture last midweek, we do not see excessively wet soil conditions anywhere. The map below shows full 10 day rains…and all fo this comes from next Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.