Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 20, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, dry and warm today through the weekend. Temps warm dramatically today and we stay well above normal through the weekend as well. Monday will feature a few more clouds as showers develop to our north overnight Sunday night, but things look to fall apart and not hit the state to start the week.

Our weather pattern gets a little more unsettled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A frontal boundary stalls across the region and we see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each of those three days. Daily coverage will be under 50%, but combined over the 3 day period we can see rain totals of .5″-1″, and coverage of 80%. The map below shows Tuesday through Thursday rains.

Friday and Saturday feature a mix of clouds and sun. We still cant rule out a pop up shower or two in NW OH, especially next Saturday, but really most of the state will stay dry. Temps continue to push normal and above normal levels.

The extended 11-16 day forecast period shows potential for a front around June 2 in the afternoon, and then another chance of rain June 4th. However, coverage on both waves of moisture looks better to our west, and here we will put coverage only at 60% at this time.