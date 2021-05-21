Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 21, 2021

Share Facebook

The warm and dry pattern continues. We have no changes to the short term forecast, but we are removing rain threats for Monday over Ohio. We now see just one threat of rain in the next 7days, and that arrives next Wednesday. However, we are increasing precipitation potential for days 8, 9 and 10 late next week and weekend.

We are sunny, warm and dry today through next Tuesday. Temps remain above normal. We should put together some excellent evaporation and drying, although one could make the argument there is not a lot to dry. This will further a window for hay and forage work, though, with low humidities allowing for fast drying.

Next Wednesday a frontal complex works across the state from NW to SE. This will produces a nice round of showers and thunderstorms. Rain totals will be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows rain potential from that event. Most of us get a decent drink from the system. We immediately swing back dry again for Thursday and that likely stays through most of next Friday.

Hit and miss showers return overnight next Friday night into Saturday with 60% coverage of rains .1″-.4″. Then after a small pause, we can see showers develop again for Sunday the 30th. Those have potential for a few hundredths to .5″ but we can only put coverage at 50% right now. The front looks like it will have trouble holding together and getting a good moisture source.

The extended period still shows a threat of rain for the 2nd and 4th in June, but coverage remains close to 60% at best. The rest of the extended 11-16 day forecast window is dry.