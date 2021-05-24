Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 24, 2021

Share Facebook

Most of the state dry today. However, we will be dealing with a few leftover showers this morning and midday in north central and especially northeast OH. In the northeast, these showers can linger into afternoon. Rain totals do not look large, but the threat is there. The rest of the state turns out partly sunny and we are warm once again. Tomorrow all areas will be sunny, warm and dry.

Our next good threat of statewide rain comes Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms move over the state, bringing rain totals of .2″-.6″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. This action ends after sunset Wednesday night. Thursday will be sunny, warm and rain free once again.

Showers and thunderstorms return for Friday with a better organized frontal boundary. Rain can linger into Saturday midday as well in at least parts of the state, mostly central. and southwest. Friday rains can be .25″-.75″, and that second lingering wave on Saturday can add up to an other half an inch. Rains will have 100% coverage Friday, 50% coverage Saturday. The map below shows combined rain potential for the state over the Friday-Saturday period. All areas dry down Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday and Memorial Day Monday are warm and dry. We expect full sunshine both days. The dry pattern continues as we finish out the 10 day period, with sunshine and above normal temps next Tuesday through Thursday.