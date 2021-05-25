Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast May 25, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry today over all of Ohio. Temps will be above normal. This will provide another opportunity for fieldwork.

Showers move over Ohio tomorrow. Rain totals do not look that impressive, but we do get some moisture over at least 60% of the state. Rains expected will be between a few hundredths and .4″, most of us closer to .25″ or less.

We take a break for thursday, and turn out partly sunny, but not as warm.

Rain and thunderstorms develop overnight (after midnight) Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Rain totals will run from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows rain potential from this wave. It will likely be the best chance of moisture in the entire 10 day window.

We are fully dry for the holiday weekend with near normal temps. Sunshine dominates through Memorial Day on Monday as well as Tuesday the 1st.

Wednesday, June 2nd, we see an active line of showers coming across MI and Lake Erie, and that will bring precipitation into the northern third of Ohio. Rain totals from US 30 northward will run from a few hundredths to half an inch, with coverage at 60%. A cold front sweeps through next Thursday, the 3rd, and that will bring an additional .1″-.3″, but this time to closer to 80% of Ohio. So, some moisture is in the forecast next week, but by far our best rain potential comes later this week.